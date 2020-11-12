Brendan Eshom of Prince Rupert is celebrating the one-year anniversary on Nov. 14 of his innovative Sm'algyax Word of the Day website and app on android by inviting the public to submit words they would like to learn. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Prince Rupert public is invited to support Sm’algyax promotion platform

Prince Rupert CHSS grad celebrates one-year anniversary of launch of First Nations language website

Prince Rupert area residents and the general public are being invited to suggest words that will be translated into Sm’algyax and featured on the web, in apps and through related social media.

To commemorate the one-year anniversary on Nov. 14, of the launch of his Sm’algyax Word of the Day website www.smalgyax.ca Brendan Eshom innovator of the site said he wants to receive suggestions to expand the vocabulary available.

“Part of my vision for this project has been to promote dialogue, both in and about the Sm’algya̱x language,” Eshom said.

“People have all kinds of reasons they want to learn a specific word, and this allows them to share their unique interest with the community of Sm’algya̱x learners and allies.”

The Sm’algyax Word of the Day website was a high school innovation for the Charles Hays Secondary School graduate Eshom who now is a university student at UBC. Eshom obtained approval from the Ts’msyen Language Authority and financial support from Wa̱p Sig̱atgyet (a department of School District 52) before publishing the inaugural Sm’algya̱x word of the day.

Website users can make word suggestions by visiting www.smalgyaxword.ca/request

Read full story in the print edition of The Northern View on Nov. 19

 
