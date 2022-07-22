Agnes Piotrowski is stepping into the senior executive role of vice president of finance at PRPA effective July 21. (Photo: supplied)

Prince Rupert Port Authority VP of Finance retires after 30 years of service

Joe Rektor will be replaced by incoming senior executive Agnes Piotrowski

The financial leadership at Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA) is changing with Agnes Piotrowski taking over balancing the books as the new vice president of finance, the organization announced on July 21.

After 30 years of service, Joe Rektor, the current VP of Finance and Corporate Services, is handing over the role of responsibility in exchange for retirement .

“[Joe] has led the accounting, financial control and reporting, business analysis, risk management, human resources and information technology activities of the organization,” PRPA stated in a press release.

“He also made significant contributions to the port and maritime industry across Canada on behalf of PRPA, including his participation on the finance committee for the Association of Canadian Port Authorities.”

Piotrowski will step into the senior executive role most recently from Island Health as executive director of Financial Operations and Reporting. Her experience includes strategic and operational roles, and she holds her chartered professional accountant (CPA) designation. Her professional career started in audit and finance at KPMG LLP.

“Throughout her career, Agnes has built a reputation for strong financial acumen and insight into effective compliance and the standardization of processes. Agnes’ work with strategic business partners is characterized as innovative and has helped to transform finance functions within business, drive change, and support decision-making through data-driven insights,” PRPA stated.

“We’d like to extend our sincerest thanks to Joe for his many years of dedicated contribution to our organization, the Port of Prince Rupert’s growth and development, and the community of Prince Rupert throughout his tenure with us – we wish him all the best,” said Shaun Stevenson, CEO and president of PRPA.

“Agnes joins PRPA at an exciting time in the growth of our organization and in the development of the capacities and role that the Port of Prince Rupert plays on the global stage in ensuring resilient supply chains for Canadians, both exporters and consumers. We are delighted to have Agnes join our executive team, and we have every confidence that Agnes’ demonstrated leadership in her field will help us achieve our growth ambitions.”

 
