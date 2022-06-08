Prince Rupert Port Authority donates $135,736 to gymnasts

Prince Rupert Port Authority has donated more than $135,700 for new equipment to the Prince Rupert Gymnastics Association. Emma Touchet performs on the beam at the Over the Rainbow Gymnastics Invitational, in Prince Rupert on March 19. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)

Prince Rupert Gymnastics Association (PRGA) is now the best-equipped facility in the Northwest after a $135,736 donation from the Prince Rupert Port Authority’s (PRPA) Community Investment Fund, the funders announced on June 8.

The non-profit gymnastics club moved into new premises in December 2021 from their old facilities at the Museum of British Columbia to a larger space in a warehouse near Rushbrook Floats, which the club spent a year renovating. Previously, the Community Investment fund provided $60,000 for the club to use.

Partnering once again with the Prince Rupert Port Authority’s (PRPA) Community Investment Fund, PRGA has filled the new 12,000 square foot space with a variety of gymnastics equipment that enables the organization to expand its programming, increase enrollment, and host competitions, special events, and camps, PRPA stated in a press release.

At their previous gym, the association didn’t have enough space to host everything they can now. Before moving into the new location, gymnasts travelled once a week to Terrace to fully train and also utilized two other spaces in town, including at the Pentecostal church, in order to have access to the floor space they needed, Erin Hipkiss gymnastic head coach told The Northern View, as reported in a Jan. 17 article.

Currently, the new facility is the only one in the Northwest which can house every gymnastics event without having to take down and rearrange equipment, she said.

“With support from PRPA and other industry partners, the club has been able to overhaul the leased space and fill it with top-of-the-line equipment,” PRPA stated.

The installation of a new springboard floor is monumental to the gymnastic association as this feature wasn’t available in the previous location due to space limitations.

“Now with adequate room to accommodate the full-size spring floor, athletes of all levels can learn new skills and regularly practice their routines. Other additions include a new tumble track, air pit, spotting blocks, bars and rings, and mats and pads,” the Port statement reads.

Jackie Touchet, president of the PRGA said through the support provided by the Community Investment Fund, the gymnastics association is now strengthened and elevated in the broader gymnastics community and is attracting new talent.

“The support we’ve received from the Prince Rupert Port Authority has propelled the Prince Rupert Gymnastics Association’s growth, by providing the equipment required to expand our offerings at all levels, including further developing our boys’ and competitive programs,” Touchet said. “The Community Investment Fund contributions have also enabled our club to host events and competitions, drawing athletes, coaches, and supporters from across the province to our training centre. which strengthens and elevates PRGA’s presence in the broader gymnastics community and helps us attract new talent.”

“Here on the North Coast, there is a constant demand for youth programming, especially options for indoor recreation that focus on building strength, flexibility, and coordination. Through this Community Investment Fund commitment to the Prince Rupert Gymnastics Association, many more local children and teens will have the opportunity to participate in the sport and access a wide variety of equipment to develop their skills and abilities,” Shaun Stevenson, president and CEO of the PRPA said.

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist