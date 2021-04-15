Prince Rupert Port Authority donates $100,000 to hospital renovations

The Cancer Care Unit at the local hospital will benefit from a $100,000 donation made through the Community Investment Fund for the North Coast Improvement Society (NCHIS) announced Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA), on April 13.

“Cancer patients of Prince Rupert Regional Hospital (PRRH) will soon benefit from a full-scale renovation of the Cancer Care Unit, ensuring the local Oncology Department is equipped with the most up-to-date technology and comfortable facilities. [This will] minimize unnecessary out-of-town medical travel for residents of Prince Rupert and the surrounding communities it serves,” the Port Authority stated in a media release.

The $200,000 renovations to the Cancer Care Unit Upgrade Project will increase space and capacity, improve privacy and comfort for patients and their families and will include enhanced treatment technology tools. Funding from community partners will boost the $50,000 NCHIS is contributing of its own funds to reach the total cost of the improvements.

The previous space has limitations such as poor sightlines, isolation of doctors from patients and staff an unwelcoming chemotherapy room and limited space to accommodate accompanying family and friends, PRPA stated and with the number of cancer patients increasing each year, the need for access to local primary care is a priority in the region.

“Every member of our community will be impacted by cancer in some way, at some point in their lives,” Shaun Stevenson, president and CEO of the PRPA said. “We at PRPA recognize the importance of contributing to projects like this that will help patients feel more comfortable as they receive care closer to home.”

Stephan Delloch, president of the NCHIS said they are grateful to everyone who contributed to seeing the project realized.

“NCHIS worked collaboratively with Northern Health, cancer doctors, nurses and specialists, to ensure the equipment was of the highest standard for the unit and meets the Government of BC’s best practices for the delivery of healthcare to residents of the north coast,” Delloch said.

