Two Salmon enhancement projects received more than $94,000 from Prince Rupert Port Authority, the organization announced on Dec. 11. (Photo: Supplied)

Prince Rupert Port Authority contributes $94,000 to Salmon enhancement projects

Two ‘unique’ projects will support research and monitoring along the Skeena River

Two unique salmon enhancement projects supporting research and monitoring of salmon populations along the Skeena River will benefit from more than $94,000 in contributions from the Prince Rupert Port Authority, the organization announced on Dec. 12.

Lax Kw’alaams Fishing Enterprises Ltd. received $70,142 to manage the Multi-year Juvenile Salmon Habitat and Eulachon Inventory Study as part of the PRPA’s Skeena River Salmon Enhancement Program.

The Lax Kw’alaams study is a project that will survey and analyze fish habitat and the numbers of oolichan, which salmon feed on. This will increase the knowledge base of healthy wild runs and successful enhancement of the Skeena River and its tributaries, PRPA stated in a press release.

“Developing these benchmarks is critical to implementing future measures for eelgrass planting and salmon habitat restoration,” Jay Alexcee with Lax Kw’alaams Fishing Enterprises Ltd. said.

“With the support of the Skeena River Salmon Enhancement Program, we have made meaningful strides towards gathering the necessary data to further conservation efforts in the Skeena River estuary,” Alexcee said.

A second partnership project managed by the Chicago Creek Community Environmental Enhancement Society (CCCEES) received $24,000 to replace an aging fish fence as part of a 25-year escapement data set. The program supports the monitoring of Pink and Coho populations at Mission Creek, a tributary of the Bulkley River which flows into the Skeena.

“Without escapement data, protection measures would not be possible. The Mission Creek Fish Fence Rebuild Project is critical in order to move coho above an impassable barrier at Highway 16 and this infrastructure ensures coho have access to important habitat for years to come,” Brenda Donas with the CCCEES said.

Shaun Stevenson, president and CEO of PRPA said they are privileged to partner with local organizations who are committed to improving the health and abundance of wild salmon stocks throughout the Skeena River watershed.

“Through the collection of key data, these projects will help influence long-term planning and offer opportunities for additional research into salmon populations here on the West Coast of Canada,” he said.

The PRPA established the Skeena River Salmon Enhancement Program in 2019 with a $1 million endowment from its Community Investment Fund.

Since the program’s inception, PRPA has contributed more than $365,000 to projects across the Northwest.

The program aims to team up with regional partners such as First Nations, non-governmental organizations, and community groups on projects that enhance the salmon population and protect their habitat in the Skeena River and its watershed.

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver police bust crime ring selling fentanyl-laced pills in Downtown Eastside
Next story
ICBC plans to freeze rate of basic car insurance for another 2 years

Just Posted

Two Salmon enhancement projects received more than $94,000 from Prince Rupert Port Authority, the organization announced on Dec. 11. (Photo: Supplied)
Prince Rupert Port Authority contributes $94,000 to Salmon enhancement projects

Heather Hadland-Dudoward, manager of the North Pacific Cannery receives on Nov. 25, from Dave Walker, president and longtime member of the Grand Trunk Pacific Model Railroad Club, the lifetime collection of scale replica model trains and yard that have been built and developed by the club. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Scale replica trains starting a new journey under North Pacific Cannery operations

Roberta Edzera, principal of Indigenous Education at SD52 stands with Ty’msyen carver and artist Russel Mather who created the 360 degree pole, with unique 3D whale fin which was unveiled on Nov.29. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View.)
Eyes of Wonderment and 3D whale fin feature on new Ts’msyen pole in Prince Rupert

Officer Gabe Gravel and RCMP Safety Dog collected donations and toys at the Prince Rupert Cram-a-Cruiser event at Safeway on Dec. 10. Safety Bear holds a special hand-knitted toy donation. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Cram-A-Cruiser was packed with holiday goodness

Pop-up banner image