Known for it distinct pink markings, Ocean Network Express is one of five recipients of the 2019 Green Wave Award from the Prince Rupert Port Authority, recognizing voluntary efforts to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and underwater noise harmful to sea life. (Photo supplied by Ocean Network Express)

Prince Rupert Port Authority announces 2019 Green Wave Award Recipients

Five shipping companies recognized for outstanding environmental practice

The Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA) is recognizing five shipping companies for outstanding participation in its Green Wave environmental incentive program.

The program scores shippers’ commercial vessels on air emission control and underwater noise reduction measures, rewarding vessel owners who voluntarily invest in these sustainable practices with discounted harbour fees.

This year’s winners include previous recipients COSCO, Maersk and BC Ferries, plus first-time recipients Ocean Network Express and Pacific Basin.

“The Prince Rupert Port Authority congratulates the five recipients of the 2019 Green Wave Awards for their ongoing efforts to mitigate the impact their vessels have on the water, air and wildlife in and around our port,” said Ken Veldman, PRPA vice president of public affairs and sustainability. “We also wish to acknowledge and support all vessel owners who participate in our Green Wave program on every level. Their commitment to a greener future is key to ensuring the success of our gateway.”

Green Wave incorporates a number of mechanisms for incentives, which include the Environmental Ship Index, Green Marine, RightShip, the Clean Cargo Working Group, the Green Award, the Clean Shipping Index, and the Energy Efficiency Design Index, as well as multiple underwater noise notations and reduction technologies. Using a three-tier criteria system, vessels are scored for their level of achievement in one of the recognized environmental programs or for technological advancement

The port’s stated goal for the program is to mitigate environmental impacts in port waters and accelerate sustainable practices globally.

According to the port, 20 per cent of vessels that called on Prince Rupert in 2019 qualified for Green Wave through the RightShip criteria, cutting 5,020 tonnes of greenhouse-gas emissions — the equivalent to removing 1,085 passenger vehicles from the road for one year.

PRPA’s Green Wave program was introduced in 2013 and has regularly adapted its criteria to address sustainability goals.


