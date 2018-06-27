Prince Rupert police officers were allegedly assaulted while responding to reports of fighting on June 23. (File photo)

Prince Rupert police officers allegedly assaulted on duty

RCMP was responding to reports of multiple fights on June 23

Prince Rupert police officers were allegedly assaulted when they responded to a call about fighting in the 400 block of Second Avenue West.

The officers arrived at the scene where multiple fights were reported — in an alleyway behind a bar on Fifth Street — at 1:15 a.m. June 23. A suspect found on Third Avenue West assaulted them before fleeing the scene.

A 24-year-old man was arrested after a chase on foot. He was arrested and will make a court appearance in September.

The officers were not injured in the alleged attack, and the investigation into the multiple fights is ongoing. Anyone with information about that night’s events is asked to contact Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-627-0769.

keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
