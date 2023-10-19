From left to right: student volunteers Nathaniel Nelson, Aubrey Hughes, Hannah Jackson, Talent Hardy at last year’s clothing drive. (Contributed)

Prince Rupert Middle School’s Winter Wear Walk returns for Oct. 25

The annual winter clothing drive is looking for donations from the community

Prince Rupert Middle School’s (PRMS) clothing drive will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 25 to provide youth with warm clothes as winter quickly approaches.

Operated by Arlene McMillan, an educational assistant at PRMS, the Winter Wear Walk relies on residents donating second-hand winter clothing.

McMillan said the donations alleviate stress for low-income families of pricey winter clothing purchases, especially as the cost of living continues to rise.

Having been run for almost a decade, the Winter Wear Walk will help keep children warm over the winter months.

