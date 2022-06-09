Prince Rupert Middle School band students hit high note with travel experience

The first trip in three years saw Moose Lodge assist with $3,000 donation

Sean Morris from the Loyal Order of the Moose presents Prince Rupert Middle School Band with a cheque to assist with travel costs for the annual music trip. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Prince Rupert Middle School Band is hitting a high note after receiving a $3077.00 donation from the Loyal Order of the Moose to cover expenses from a recent trip to Edmonton.

The gift allowed 36 music students to attend a dinner theatre performance of Mamma Mia! at the Mayfield Theatre while on the annual music trip.

With travel and performances cancelled for so long during the pandemic the moral of the students was low, Kristy Tillman, band teacher said.

However, excitement lept to a crescendo for the students prior to travelling this year after the planned 2020 trip to Niagara Falls was cancelled due to the pandemic.

In a letter to the Moose Lodge Tillman states the significance of the trip to the students as some have been waiting several years for the chance to travel as a band.

“The annual trip is an important musical learning experience as a unique travel opportunity for PRMS students,” she said.

“The PRMS concert band went to Edmonton last month to attend music workshops at Grant MacEwan University, as well as many other activities. The Moose Lodge was very generous in donating over $3000,” Tillman said.

Students and parents fundraised prior to travelling to cover the $1,300 cost to each student.

During the May trip to Edmonton, the students attended a band workshop, a private stage band concert, a musical theatre performance, Science World, IMAX, the Muttart Conservatory ad participated in lots of sightseeing.

