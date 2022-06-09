Sean Morris from the Loyal Order of the Moose presents Prince Rupert Middle School Band with a cheque to assist with travel costs for the annual music trip. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Sean Morris from the Loyal Order of the Moose presents Prince Rupert Middle School Band with a cheque to assist with travel costs for the annual music trip. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Prince Rupert Middle School band students hit high note with travel experience

The first trip in three years saw Moose Lodge assist with $3,000 donation

Prince Rupert Middle School Band is hitting a high note after receiving a $3077.00 donation from the Loyal Order of the Moose to cover expenses from a recent trip to Edmonton.

The gift allowed 36 music students to attend a dinner theatre performance of Mamma Mia! at the Mayfield Theatre while on the annual music trip.

With travel and performances cancelled for so long during the pandemic the moral of the students was low, Kristy Tillman, band teacher said.

However, excitement lept to a crescendo for the students prior to travelling this year after the planned 2020 trip to Niagara Falls was cancelled due to the pandemic.

In a letter to the Moose Lodge Tillman states the significance of the trip to the students as some have been waiting several years for the chance to travel as a band.

“The annual trip is an important musical learning experience as a unique travel opportunity for PRMS students,” she said.

“The PRMS concert band went to Edmonton last month to attend music workshops at Grant MacEwan University, as well as many other activities. The Moose Lodge was very generous in donating over $3000,” Tillman said.

Students and parents fundraised prior to travelling to cover the $1,300 cost to each student.

During the May trip to Edmonton, the students attended a band workshop, a private stage band concert, a musical theatre performance, Science World, IMAX, the Muttart Conservatory ad participated in lots of sightseeing.

 
K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

City of Prince RupertMusic

Previous story
B.C. breaks provincial record for number of MRI and CT scans performed
Next story
‘Nugget’ the dog stolen from Langford home safe after being found in Alberta

Just Posted

Prince Rupert Middle School Band hit a crescendo of excitement with a recent trip to Edmonton after costs were assisted by a Moose Lodge donation. Sean Morris of the Moose Lodge presents the cheque to the band. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Middle School band students hit high note with travel experience

Taylor Bachrach stands up to speak in the Chamber during Question Period on 11 February, 2022. (Photo: Bernard Thibodeau, House of Commons Photo Services)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP disappointed HOC rejected bill addressing opioid crisis

Funding to make communities like Prince Rupert more accessible to residents and tourists has been announced by Northern BC Tourism Association. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Accessible tourism will benefit Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert Port Authority has donated more than $135,700 for new equipment to the Prince Rupert Gymnastics Association. Emma Touchet performs on the beam at the Over the Rainbow Gymnastics Invitational, in Prince Rupert on March 19. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Port Authority donates $135,736 to gymnasts