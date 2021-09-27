Prince Rupert Mens’ Day Year End Scramble golf tournament set for weekend

Jamis Mcmaster hits a green glow-in-the-dark golf ball at the greens of the Prince Rupert Golf Club on Aug. 21. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)

The 2021 Mens’ Day Year End Scramble is still on for Oct. 2, weather permitting, despite damage to a pair of bridges at the Prince Rupert golf course.

Tournament participants will play the first nine holes twice instead of the full 18 due to the bridge leading to hole 10 having been washed out last week, making it inaccessible.

“The bridge by number one tee box has [also] raised about one foot on either end. So, number one, you can’t get carts on it, number two, we just want to make sure that it’s stable enough and we will be working on that in the near future,” Iain Cullen, Prince Rupert Golf Club president, told The Northern View.

“In the meantime, we are using the alternate route by walking around by number 18 fairway and onto [the] number one tee off box. So not a big deal,” Cullen said.

The detour is a short two-minute walk, the club president said.

The competition will be a four-man Texas Scramble and will be handicapped so everybody has a chance of winning, Cullen said.

Teams will take their three lowest scores from each hole and multiply the number by 19 per cent to calculate team handicaps for a final score.

The tournament is accepting a maximum of 16 teams of four people each, due the COVID-19 regulations, and the team entry deadline is on Sept. 29 at 6 p.m.

Norman Galimski | Journalist