Prince Rupert mayor joins July 4 celebrations in Alaska

Although the relationship between the U.S. and Canada may be strained by tariffs, Prince Rupert Mayor Lee Brain is working hard to maintain a good connection with American neighbours.

“Each year, a delegation from Prince Rupert participates in the 4th of July parade and celebrations in Ketchikan,” Brain said of his trip to Alaska. “Ketchikan is one of our sister cities, and now more than ever it’s important that we continue to work closely with our American neighbours on transboundary issues and ensure we continue relationships moving forward. I will be joined with the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue team who will also be conducting joint exercises with the American Coast Guard.”

