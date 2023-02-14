Herb Pond and supporters share a celebratory sip at the his mayoral win in the Oct. 15, municipal elections as Prince Rupert’s new mayor.

Herb Pond and supporters share a celebratory sip at the his mayoral win in the Oct. 15, municipal elections as Prince Rupert’s new mayor.

Prince Rupert mayor Herb Pond spent more than $12k on his mayoral campaign

All together, candidates spent more than $30k

Mayor Herb Pond’s expenses for the 2022 municpal elections accounted for 38 per cent of the total $32,788.35 spent by candidates, according to a report released by BC Elections on their website.

Pond’s final expense tally was $12,399.51, of which he contributed $1,799.51 himself. He used most of the money to purchase advertising, including signs and newspaper, radio and social media ads. He also spent $921.16 on a “social function.”

The amount of money the 12 councillors and mayoral candidates spent on their campaigns varied greatly but Pond ranked significantly higher than the rest, reporting $8,821.90 more than the second-highest spender, mayoral candidate Chrystopher Thompson. He spent $3,577.61.

Of the city councillor candidates, Sheila Gordon-Payne spent the most at $3,175.00. Mayoral candidate Stephen Fitzpatrick spent zero dollars. Neither secured a seat on council.

At the neighbouring municipal race in the District of Port Edward, eight candidates spent a total of $4,103.33.

Mayoral candidate Knut Bjorndal spent the most at $1,890.08, followed by councillor candidate James Brown, who spent $590.00.

Pond appears to have spent the most amount of money on his campaign of all northern B.C. candidates from Smithers west to Haida Gwaii, including the Hazeltons, Terrace, Kitimat, Steward and Port Edward.

On Haida Gwaii, there were races in two communities, Daajing Giids and Port Clements. In the former, 10 candidates spent $2,202.72. Mayoral candidate Leslie Johnson spent the most at $1,112.99, accounting for 50 per cent of the total spent. In the latter community, it was just a councillor race, as mayor Scott Cabianca was acclaimed, but no councillors spent any money on their campaigns.

In the Prince Rupert School District 52 trustee race, Danielle Dalton spent the most amount of money at $1755.40. She secured a first-time spot on the board. Only four of the other seven candidates reported spending anything and all of those who did spent less than $400.

BC Election 2022

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Indigenous contractor won’t represent ‘token Indians’ in B.C. hospital dispute
Next story
PODCAST: Good Bones, Character Home Renovations

Just Posted

Prince Rupert’s Reinelda Sankey weaves her way through Haisla defenders on her way to the net at the 63rd annual All Native Basketball Tournament on Feb. 13. (Melissa Ash photo)
Day 4 (Feb. 14) schedule of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament

SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon shared the love on Valentine’s Day in 2022. (Black Press photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about love and romance?

Herb Pond and supporters share a celebratory sip at the his mayoral win in the Oct. 15, municipal elections as Prince Rupert’s new mayor.
Prince Rupert mayor Herb Pond spent more than $12k on his mayoral campaign

Chief John Powell, centre, of the Mamalilikulla First Nation, sits with Joyce Murray, back left, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and former chief Richard Sumner during an announcement about a new marine refuge in the Gwaxdlala/Nalaxdlala (Lull Bay/Hoeya Sound) area in Knight Inlet on B.C.’s central coast, at the International Marine Protected Areas Congress (IMPAC5) in Vancouver, on Sunday, February 5, 2023. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
B.C. northern and central coastal First Nations endorse marine protection action plan

Pop-up banner image