Noah's on day two of an eight day run down Highway 16. (Photo/Seth Forward)

Prince Rupert man running to Terrace for cancer research

Noah Allison is completing the mammoth 144 kilometre path for his father Markus.

When Noah Allison puts his mind to something, his parents say he usually goes through with it.

This week, Noah is running the daunting 144 kilometre trek from Prince Rupert to Terrace for a cause that hits close to home. Initially, he was aiming to raise $2,500, though donations have already passed $4,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society.

Almost four years ago, his father Markus Allison was diagnosed with bladder cancer and the road has been extremely challenging for the whole family, though Noah says he was inspired to do this run from seeing his father’s strength through the whole ordeal.

“It just inspired me so much to see just that level of strength with everything he’s gone through,” Noah said. “I decided to kind of channel all that energy and put it to something positive rather than just focus on the negatives.”

The run has been meticulously planned by Noah and his race team, with friends and family taking turns running five-kilometre legs with him as he completed for per day for 20 km total.

As of press time, Noah planned to be in Terrace on Tuesday, Aug 15.

While Markus was going through treatment in Prince George, Noah, who is a member of the Tahltan First Nation, started running daily as a stress relief.

“When I was in Prince George, it was the one point of the day where it was like there’s so much negative so much, horrible things going on at the hospital,” he said. “I’d notice I’d do my run and would be three-quarters through. I’d be running for 45 minutes and then realize I’ve been thinking about nothing but positive [thoughts].”

Noah said the Aug. 9 run from downtown Prince Rupert to Prudhomme Lake “wasn’t too bad” even though he was feeling a little stiff. He also said having running partners the entire way through is key for maintaining his motivation.

As for Markus, he’s beaming with pride.

“I just wanted to say how proud of my son I am,” he said.

 

Noah's custom-made bib. (Photo/Seth Forward)

Noah started his second day of running from Prudhomme Lake campground. (Photo/Seth Forward)

Noah Allison and Graeme McNish get ready for the first leg of the day on Thursday Aug 10. (Photo/Seth Forward)

Noah wearing a shirt honouring another Northern B.C. runner. (Photo/Seth Forward)

Noah Allison, Graeme McNish and a young supporter. (Photo/Seth Forward)

Noah and his parents Markus and Char Etzerza before Noah heads out on his first leg of the day. (Photo/Seth Forward)
