Prince Rupert man celebrates 95th birthday milestone online

Prince Rupert’s Bobby Brown celebrated his 95th birthday milestone on March 5 with family across the country in an online celebration. (Photo: supplied by Jodi Brown)

At 95-years-young, Bobby Brown celebrated the milestone birthday on March 5 for the first time on screens, phones, and computers across the county.

Brown, now a great-great-grandfather, who was born in Masset in 1926 moved to Prince Rupert when he was 12-years old. He spent most of his life working as a North Coast fisherman and in the co-op cannery. He raised 12 children with his wife Georgina, whom after fifty years together became officially married in 1999.

Included in his heart full of happy memories of life in the city are some darker times of the Second World War when his classmates with Japanese heritage were sent away to internment camps, and an area blackout occurred to avoid potential attack when a submarine was spotted near-by.

In 2016 when he turned 90, he had 52 grandchildren, 77 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren. Since then his lineage has added another nine great-great-grandchildren, totalling 21 great-greats, Delphine Barton his daughter told The Northern View.

While Brown’s festivities were different this year to the past 94 due to COVID-19, that didn’t dampen the spirit of the day. The family patriarch was warmed with, not the flames of 95 candles on his cake, but the well wishes and love sent from his five generations of multitudinous family, spread from Prince Rupert, Kitimat, Terrace, Bella Coola, Haida Gwaii, Burnaby, Vancouver, and all the way to Saskastoon through cyber technology that hadn’t been thought of when he was born.

