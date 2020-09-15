Prince Rupert man captured after escape from correctional facility

Cameron Low was arrested in Edmonton

Cameron Low, 27, was captured on Aug. 31, after escaping a correctional facility RCMP said, on Sept. 15. (Photo provided)

A Prince Rupert man, who escaped a correctional facility in Logan B.C. was captured on Aug. 31, Prince Rupert RCMP said in a release on Sept. 15.

Cameron James Low was taken into custody by the Edmonton Police Service at a location in Northwest Edmonton.

“In March 2020 Low was arrested in Prince Rupert and charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, break and enter, possession of a weapon and disguise with intent following a home invasion with firearms where two men were seriously injured in the 1500 block of 8th Avenue East in Prince Rupert,” the RCMP statement said.

“In April 2020 Low escaped a Correctional Facility in Logan Lake B.C. Low remained unlawfully at large on several warrants until his capture in Edmonton.”

The Prince Rupert RCMP worked closely with the Edmonton Police Service to ensure the safety of the public during this investigation. The Prince Rupert RCMP would like to thank the Edmonton Police Service and the public for their assistance in Low’s arrest.

More to come

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
