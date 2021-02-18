Jules Robinson, head trainer and equipment manager of the Rupert Rampages passed away on Feb. 15, leaving a "massive hole" in the hockey scene in Prince Rupert, Ron German Rampage manager said. (Photo: facebook)

Prince Rupert loses long time hockey trainer and skating instructor

Halibut Kings and Prince Rupert Rampage trainer dies

The Prince Rupert hockey community has lost an integral pillar of knowledge and support with the passing away of Jules Robinson head trainer and equipment manager of the Rupert Rampage on Feb. 15.

Ron German, Rupert Rampage Manager said it is going to be difficult to find anyone with the same passion and dedication to the game.

“There is going to be a massive void,” German told The Northern View.

German first met Robinson in hockey circles more than 30 years ago he said, and throughout the years has known him in various roles.

In the 1970s and 80s Robinson was a trainer with the Halibut Kings senior men’s hockey team. When the league folded, he went on to teach the tiny tots program instructing children how to skate, including German’s kids and many of the players in today’s league.

The Rampage manager said when the senior men’s league started up again as the Rupert Rampage, Robinson was there not even needing an invitation to assist.

“Straightaway he was going to be that guy again. He was a trainer for us,” German said.

Robinson’s dedication was unmatched with him attending the arena on game days as early as 2:30 the afternoon to prep the changerooms and make sure the boys could just walk in and sit at their spot underneath their readily hanging jerseys.

“I don’t think he missed a game in town,” German said. “He always made the players all feel pretty special in the way that he would have the change rooms ready for them and have everything all the players needed. He had it all like they were in the big show.”

German said he will not forget that Robinson insisted on certain traditions and rituals prior to the games. Even when travelling on the road certain customs were not to be forgotten or precluded as Robinson would just not permit it. Like the double blast at the ‘half-hour tower’.

German said back in the days of the Halibut Kings, the road to Terrace would run under the hydroelectric tower. It is located about half an hour out of Prince Rupert. Back in the day when the Kings would drive underneath it, the horn on the bus would be blasted two times for good luck. When the Rampage started to take the same road, now bypassing the tower which is currently in the middle of the river, Robsinson insisted on the same two blasts of the bus horn.

German said even in the past couple of years when Robinson couldn’t make out-of-town trips, the custom was still respected and never overlooked.

“He truly was great to all the players that have been with us. A lot of players that would come from other places were just in awe of the way he would have things set up for us.”

Described by many as kind-hearted and selfless, memories and condolences on social media are flooding in for the long time local hockey trainer and supporter with tributes such as:

“We can only imagine the big smile on his face and the nonstop chatting with his old King’s buddies along with Reggie and Coach Pyde. Jules will remain in our hearts and we will continue to salute him on the road trip tradition he passed on from the Halibut Kings to the Rupert Rampage. A double honk at the half-hour tower.” – Rupert Ramage

“Rest in peace Jules, you were one class act my friend. I met you when I was around 11 at the kings game and you invited me to stand by the bench so I could watch the game like a player. We became buddies that day and have remained so all these many years. I am truly saddened by your passing, but you will always have a special place in my heart buddy. Till we meet again in the spirit world rest in peace my friend.” – Arny Nagy

“Prince Rupert hockey community lost a beauty today…. Jules Robinson… if you had the privilege to know this kind man you’re better off for it! He took care of the Kings in the earlier days and transitioned to the Rampage after that… he truly loved each of us and would give the shirt off his back in a second… so many great memories and I’m glad I got to be a part of his life.. R.I.P. Jules.” – Brett Stava

“Jules was always there!…he was the heart and soul of PR Kings back in the 70’s and 80’s and continued to this day with the Rampage. He coached tiny tots hockey…and was admired for the huge effort he put in. He was my friend..and brother….and I am truly honoured to have known him…he will be missed.” – Gary Coons

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
High wind warning in effect for North Coast
Next story
Partiers at UBC fined $5K for breaking COVID-19 health orders

Just Posted

Jules Robinson head trainer and equipment manager with Rupert Rampage players Cole Atchison and Marcus Atchison holding one of the next generation of players, Porter Atchison in Feb. 2020. (Photo: Chelsea Bruce, Facebook)
Prince Rupert loses long time hockey trainer and skating instructor

Halibut Kings and Prince Rupert Rampage trainer dies

On Feb. 18, 2021, Environment Canada issued a wind warning for the North Coast, with high winds of up to 110 km/h expected until near lunch time. (Black Press file photo)
High wind warning in effect for North Coast

Rain and high winds in the Prince Rupert region for next couple of days

A collaborative genomic research project is underway to map the movements of 118 Northwest sockeye populations to better inform management decisions on at-risk stocks. (File photo)
Genomic study tracks 118 Northwest B.C. sockeye populations

Development of new tool will be used to help harvesters target healthy groups

Hydro crews were onsite for a hydro pole fire on Ridley Island Access Road on Feb. 17. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Hydro pole fire causes outage in local area

BC Hydro said hundreds of customers in the Prince Rupert area affected

A Northern Health COVID-19 testing centre on Feb. 16, is located in Prince Rupert, where 14 residents have died since Jan. 19, at Acropolis Manor, the city’s long-term health care facility and seniors home. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
56 positive COVID-19 cases including 14 deaths at Acropolis Manor

Northern Health residents need to focus on prevention to protect themselves - Cheif Medical Officer

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds study data suggesting Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Dr. Howard Njoo says data presented by two Canadian doctors in the New England Journal of Medicine this week are compelling

Two of the dogs removed from Salmo’s Spirit of the North Kennels are seen here. Photo: BC SPCA
BC SPCA seize 40 sled dogs from Kootenay kennel

The dogs were removed from Salmo’s Spirit of the North Kennels

The Mars Perseverance Rover is roughly the size of an SUV, equipped with exploratory instruments and new oxygen-producing technology. (NASA image)
LIVE: You can watch NASA’s Rover landing on Mars today

NASA’s Perseverance rover is looking for signs of ancient life, and testing oxygen technology

Cowichan Tribes Chief William Seymour has confirmed that two more members of the First Nation died last weekend from COVID-19. (File photo)
Two young adults from B.C. First Nation have died of COVID-19

Cowichan Tribes shelter-in-place order extended to March 5

A Photo from Sept. 2020, when First Nations and wild salmon advocates took to the streets in Campbell River to protest against open-pen fish farms in B.C.’s waters. On Dec. 17, federal fisheries minister Bernadette Jordan announced her decision to phase out 19 fish farms from Discovery Islands. (Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror)
B.C. chiefs say Discovery Island fish farm process did not get reconciliation right

Wei Wai Kum and We Wai Kai chiefs say feds, province and industry all missed opportunities

A model of the COVID-19 virus displayed at the National Institutes of Health, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Bethesda, Md. AP/Evan Vucci
Here are 5 projects by companies tackling COVID-19 to watch in Canada

Provinces are sequencing COVID-positive samples at different rates for an average of about five per cent

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media FILE)
Semi trucks collide, passenger dies in Coquihalla collision

Coquihalla southbound lanes were closed overnight following collision

Minister of Justice David Lametti responds to a question during a news conference about training for judges Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 in Ottawa. The Trudeau government has tabled legislation to repeal mandatory-minimum penalties for certain drug offences, saying they do not deter crime and unfairly affect Indigenous and Black offenders.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Liberals propose federal criminal reforms aimed at systemic racism in justice system

Justice Minister David Lametti says serious criminals deserve to be punished and kept away from communities

UBC RCMP issued four fines for breaking public health orders over the Family Day long weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Partiers at UBC fined $5K for breaking COVID-19 health orders

University RCMP issued the fines over the Family Day weekend

Most Read