Prince Rupert Lions Club’s Annual Thanksgiving Seniors Lunch is back after a 2-year hiatus

The meal will be at 12 p.m. on Oct. 10 at Loyal Order of the Moose Hall

The Prince Rupert Lions Club’s Annual Thanksgiving Seniors Luncheon is back on Oct. 10 at the Loyal Order of the Moose Hall and is free for all seniors in the city.

In 2019, the last time the club hosted the lunch, 125 residents attended, which is close to the capacity of the hall, Jamie Scott, president of the P.R. Lions Club said. However, he added, they have never had to turn someone away.

“We’re not sure how we’re going to do this year because people get out of the habit of coming or they’re afraid. So we’re not really sure what’s going to happen but we’re back on,” Scott said.

No. 1 Fast Foods will be catering and the menu will include turkey, stuffing, potatoes, vegetables, gravy, cranberry sauce, salad and dessert. Previously La Gondola catered the event but they could not this year, Scott said.

Attendees at the lunch might recognize the servers as basketball players from the high school. These students will be hanging up their jerseys for the day to help set up the hall and serve the meal. The Lions Club donates to the team after the event as a thank you for their services, which means that it duplicates as a fundraiser for them.

Lunch will start at noon on Oct. 10, Thanksgiving day, in the Loyal Order of the Moose Hall. Seniors can just show up, they do not need to call ahead.

Anyone who needs help getting to the venue can contact Jamie Scott. He will be arranging rides to and from the event and his email is jamscott@gmail.com.

“I certainly hope that the seniors will come back this year and it will turn out well. If not, we’ll start building it up again,” Scott said.

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter