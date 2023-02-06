Prince Rupert Library’s book sale is back

Volunteer Suzanne Evans helps organize books at the Prince Rupert Public Library for their annual book sale on Sept. 16, 2021.

Bookworms will be wiggling with delight for the return of the Prince Rupert Library’s Book Sale from Feb. 10 to 19.

The annual sale is a great way to give used books a new shelf life while also raising money for the library — it is a win-win situation.

The books are sold by donation with all funds raised put toward collections, Joe Zelwietro, chief librarian said. In the past, the event has raised more than $2,000.

It is also a great way to expose people to books they might not have heard of before, as many of the books are older, but book-sale-customers get something new to read while helping the library purchase new materials for everyone.

Zelwietro said there will be a lot of children’s non-fiction books, as they recently revitalized that section of the library. In total there will be 4,000 to 6,000 books at the sale.

In the past, the books have been a combination of donated books and discards from the library, but this year they are almost all disards. Zelwietro encourages residents to share books they no longer want among themselves.

Organizers are still looking for volunteers to help on Feb. 9 with the event set-up and Feb. 10 with sales. Interested volunteers can talk to a library staff member at 250-624-2738.