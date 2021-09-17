Prince Rupert library book sale returns after pandemic shutdown

Volunteer Suzanne Evans helps organize books at the Prince Rupert Public Library for their annual book sale on Sept. 16, 2021. (Norman Galimski/Photo for The Northern View)

The Prince Rupert Public Library is turning to a new page with the annual book sale starting Sept. 17, for the first time since 2019.

The event is a fundraiser to help the library’s programs and assist with extra expenses that run outside of the publicly funded budget.

Older books that haven’t been taken out for years, or even decades, are offered to the public to keep people reading. The sale runs until Sept. 25 or until the last book finds a pair of hands to hold it.

“For every book that comes in, another one’s got to come out because there’s only so much shelf space,” William McDuff, the cataloging library assistant, said.

Normally, the book sale has set prices for certain books, such as hardcover or paperback, but this year all items are for sale by donation. Visitors will also be able to find some DVDs available for purchase.

“The extra money [for the library] is great, but it’s actually the fact that people get access to them and they still get used a little bit longer. That’s probably the better part, that’s the big thing for me,” McDuff said.

Typically, on the first day of the sale, there is a big rush with readers, so later in the week may be best for those who like quiet time alone to peruse their purchases. However, the most eager bargain-hunters and book-lovers, including some library staff, show up on opening day.

The annual sale will run until Sept. 25, or until book supplies last.

Norman Galimski | Journalist