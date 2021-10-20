The Prince Rupert Royal Canadian Legion Branch 27 held a public barbeque, on Oct. 16, for the community as a thank you for their support of the legion. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)

Prince Rupert legion gives back to community

Barbecue served more than 300

More than 300 people attended a community barbecue hosted by the Prince Rupert Royal Canadian Legion Branch 27, on Oct. 16.

The event was held to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the poppy, the symbol of remembrance for those who served in the Armed Forces since 1921.

More than 350 hotdogs and hamburgers were served to the public free of charge by volunteers, including two members of the Prince Rupert Lions Club and city councillor Barry Cunningham, Derry Bott, event organizer, told The Northern View.

The barbecue was a welcomed social event for the legion and was unspoiled by rain, Bott said.

The Prince Rupert legion also reopened its in-house museum last month after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down its operation in 2020. The military history museum is free to visit and is open Thursday through Sunday, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Among the display for visitors are rifles, uniforms, badges as well as books available for the public to borrow.

 
