Prince Rupert laces up for first race of the season

Prince Rupert athletes are gearing up for the first race of the season as registration opened for the Rupert Runners 2022 Rupert Half + 8k run, on Feb. 20.

The April 10 half-marathon race will be the first of four running events in the region and will feature three events.

The events include a half-marathon, stretching 21 kilometres, a half-marathon relay for teams of two taking on half the distance each and a shorter 8 kilometre race.

“People are just pumped that there’s actually an event after so long of there not being one,” Komadina said.

The race will also feature for the first time a new chip timing system to replace the previously volunteer-based time keepers.

“They’re reusable shoe tags that get clipped off after the finish line and then we take them back to use them again next time so they are not as wasteful,” Jamie Komadina, vice-president of Rupert Runners, told The Northern View. “This will give us the option to have a timing mat at the finish. People will get an official time and nobody’s going to have to be stressed out using a stopwatch and spreadsheet.”

The new electronic tags will ease the pressure for the event’s organizers in recruiting volunteers for the now replaced role, which had proved difficult in previous years due to the challenge and stress of timekeeping, she said.

The other events lined up for the season are the Crest Glory Days run, the Skeena River relay and the Canary Road Race in Port Edward to wrap up the season.

In the lead up to this year’s running season a group of new runners has been hitting the track with the end goal of participating in a 10 kilometre race, through the Learn2Run program.

Meeting three times a week, the 13-week program, also organized and run by Rupert Runners, takes a “couch to 10 kilometre” approach in training first-time or returning runners in reaching their running goals.

Founded decades ago and originally geared toward adults, the running group has evolved over the years into family-friendly activity. The gradual nature of the training has allowed young children to be able to improve alongside their parents showing them that they can do it too, Komadina said.

The group has surged to more than 85 members this year, one of the most-ever participants recorded, she said.

“It’s pretty cool,” Komadina said.

Those wishing to participate in the Rupert Half + 8km can register online.

