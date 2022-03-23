Prince Rupert journalist nominated for 4 BCYCNA awards

Northern View journalist K-J Millar has been nominated in four categories for the Ma Murray B.C. & Yukon Community Newspaper Association awards to be held on May. 14 in Richmond. (Photo: supplied)

North Coast journalists from The Northern View, Terrace Standard and Kitimat Northern Sentinel have received six provincial nominations from the B.C. and Yukon Community Newspaper Awards’ Ma Murrays.

Two of the reporters announced on March 21, up for the second year running, have placed top three of their categories in previous years, with one reporter up for a first-time Ma Murray.

K-J Millar, Prince Rupert Northern View editor and journalist, is nominated for her article Number 44, Georgina Calder’s story in the Feature Article Award (under 10,000 circulation) category. For her full-length piece, Millar tells Calder’s story of a being residential school survivor claiming back her name and identity.

The recently promoted editor to the publication is also one of three B.C. and Yukon reporters nominated for the new journalist of the year category.

Also nominated in two photography categories, Feature Photo Award, under 10,000 is Millar’s work, “Tears for the Lost,” a photograph of Nisga’a Prince Rupert resident Loni Tait, capturing the raw emotion at a ceremony commemorating the lost children of residential schools. A third nomination in the Portrait/Personality Photo Award highlights Acropolis Manor resident Rose Sawka during the height of the pandemic in a piece called “Looking through the glass.”

Binny Paul of the Terrace Standard is nominated for Multimedia Feature Story Award for “On the road to Indigenous-led food sovereignty in northwest B.C.” an incredible story of a small Kitwanga farm producing high profits and leading the way in the establishment of Indigenous food sovereignty in the north of the province.

First-time nominee Jacob Lubberts’ past editor of the Kitimat Northern Sentinel, was nominated in the Sports Photo Award, under 10,000 for his “Catching Air” photo of a young skateboarder in the local park.

The award ceremony takes place on May 14 in Richmond at the River Rock Casino Resort.

