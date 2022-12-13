Prince Rupert impaired driver arrested three times the legal limit

A Prince Rupert man was arrested with three times the legal blood alcohol level on Dec. 10, 2022, after colliding with a parked car. There are public misconceptions about roadside stops for driving impaired Const. Gabriel Gravel said on Dec. 10, 2021. The RCMP will be completing roadside random checks throughout the holiday season. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

A Prince Rupert impaired driver was arrested after blowing three times the legal limit on Dec. 10, following a collision with a parked car.

Prince Rupert RCMP responded to a motor vehicle incident in the 1400 block of 7th Ave. E at 3:45 p.m.

“The driver of the vehicle is extremely lucky that no one was seriously injured after he made the choice to drive while impaired,” Const. Brody Hemrich, media relations officer for the detachment, said.

After ascertaining there were no serious injuries to the lone male occupant, the attending officer recognized the driver was impaired by alcohol.

“The man driving declined emergency health services (EHS) and was subsequently arrested for driving while impaired,” Hemrich stated in a media release.

Upon being transported to the Prince Rupert detachment, the male driver provided breath samples of more than three times the legal limit of 80 mg per 100 ml of blood.

The man was released shortly afterward to a sober adult and has an upcoming court appearance date. Charges are being recommended to the Crown Prosecutors for Impaired Operation and will be forwarded promptly, Hemrich stated.

“With our National Impaired day happening just last weekend, our officers hoped that it sent a message to the community that it is dangerous to drive while impaired to any extent, let alone when you are over three times the legal limit like this man was.”

Prince Rupert RCMP wants anyone who sees a friend or relative attempting to drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs to try to convince them of alternatives, like not driving at all, using a taxis or phoning a friend.

“If you are unable to do so please call the RCMP 250-624-2136 or if it is an emergency call 9-1-1,” Hemrich stated.

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist