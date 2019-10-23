Starting on Oct. 29 the community health care team will be helping patients from the health unit at 300 Third Avenue West. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert healthcare services moving downtown

The community health team will have a new address starting next week

A number of health services are set to swap between the Prince Rupert Regional Hospital and the Community Health Unit over the next several days, Northern Health has announced.

The community health care team, currently operating out of the 4th floor of the hospital, will be taking their services to the health unit located at 300 Third Avenue West. This will include mental health services, home care nursing, occupational therapy, the diabetes educator and the dietitian. The maternity clinic will remain on the 4th floor.

In return, programs currently operating out of the health care unit will be heading to the 4th floor of the hospital. These include Aboriginal health, environmental health, speech and language, the practice support coach, and in November, dental work.

To facilitate the move, all services at both locations will be closed on Friday, Oct. 25, and Monday, Oct. 28. The health unit will re-open on Oct. 29 at 8:30 a.m.

