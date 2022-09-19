Prince Rupert Harley Riders kick-started Christmas hamper donations

Bikers from the northwest revved up toys and gifts with poker and ride

Jackie Bromley took part in the 41 st Prince Rupert Harley Riders’ poker and toy drive for the Salvation Army Christmas hamper program. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

All had a good ride at the 41st Prince Rupert Harley Riders Poker and Toy Drive on Sept. 18 with donations revving up to more than $10,000 to help the Salvation Army Christmas Hamper program.

More than 110 riders participated in the five-stop ride which started at the Salvation Army, and proceeded through town out to Port Edward, seeing Harleys, Kawasaki’s and other kickers blasting their energy through the area. Stops included the Prince Rupert waterfront, Seal Cove, BC Ferries and more.

The Port Edward Volunteer Fire Department hosted the motorcyclists with a barbecue lunch of hotdogs, hamburgers and Spilly’s Chilli, a dish specially catered by one of the firefighters to fill the tummies of the hard-riding group. As well the first responding organization donated $500.

Donations from the poker ride, 50/50 draw and dance haven’t all been counted yet, Chris Rose event organizer told The Northern View on Sept. 19, however, the count has exceeded the $10,000 mark.

“The whole day was excellent,” Rose said, adding the line for the after-ride party and dance was out the door with many waiting for entrance to the Moby Dick.

“It was just packed,” Rose said.

Rose said the event couldn’t have been so successful without the generosity of donations from businesses, participants, individuals, and Sum Shockin Good Food truck who accepted the toy donations and gave free fries during the day to those who donated.

