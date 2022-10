300 toys and gifts were donated durning the annual Poker Run

Prince Rupert Harley Riders presented a $10,000 donation and a stocking full of 300 toys to the Salvation Army Christmas Hamper fund on Oct. 13, as proceeds from the 41st annual Toy and Poker Run.

More than 80 bikes and riders took part in the daytime road tour, lunch provided by Port Edward Volunteer Fire Department and evening dance at the Moby Pub.

