Prince Rupert golfers hit the green

More than 50 golfers participated in the annual men’s scramble tournament at the Prince Rupert Golf Course on July 10 and 11.
The double format event saw teams of two players tee-off on day one in a modified alternate shot competition, with a scramble format on day two.
Ross McNish, treasurer of the Prince Rupert Golf Course said the event started as the Port City Open in the mid-1990s and has progressed with some modification over the years.
“It was great participation. It was good weather. Everything was great this year,” McNish said, with the board of directors and club members looking forward to an August men’s tournament as well as a Senior’s tournament.
Winners of the two-day men’s scramble with an overall low net of 111 were Frank Reople and Jeremy Yamamoto. Ian Robinson and Bart Kuntz won overall low gross winners with a two-day score of 130.
