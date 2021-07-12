Prince Rupert golfers hit the green

Two day men’s golf scramble winners on July 11 are Frank Reople, Ian Robinson, Jeremy Yamamoto and Bart Kuntz (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Mark Monteleone hits the ball at Prince Rupert Golf Course on July 11, with Bowen Matheson looking on. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Joanne Baxter and her husband Brent Baxter were hoping The Northern View photographer was giving drinks and chips out at the Prince Rupert Golf Course on July 11. They took a photo instead. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Linda Last gives a powerful swing at Prince Rupert Golf Course on July 11th. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Jamie-Lee Nadeau, Linda, Corey Last, and Justin Nadeau were out just to swing some clubs on July 11 at the Prince Rupert Golf Course. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Nothern View) All ages were swinging the clubs at the Prince Rupert Golf Course on July 11. Braiden Browne lines up his shot on the sunny Sunday afternoon. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Two day men’s golf scramble winners on July 11 are Frank Reople, Ian Robinson, Jeremy Yamamoto and Bart Kuntz (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Eric Broder lines up his shot in the two-day men’s scramble golf event at Prince Rupert Golf Course on July 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Cory Movold and Garrett Santurbano have some friendly competition in the men’s scramble two-day golf event at the Prince Rupert Golf Course on July 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

More than 50 golfers participated in the annual men’s scramble tournament at the Prince Rupert Golf Course on July 10 and 11.

The double format event saw teams of two players tee-off on day one in a modified alternate shot competition, with a scramble format on day two.

Ross McNish, treasurer of the Prince Rupert Golf Course said the event started as the Port City Open in the mid-1990s and has progressed with some modification over the years.

“It was great participation. It was good weather. Everything was great this year,” McNish said, with the board of directors and club members looking forward to an August men’s tournament as well as a Senior’s tournament.

Winners of the two-day men’s scramble with an overall low net of 111 were Frank Reople and Jeremy Yamamoto. Ian Robinson and Bart Kuntz won overall low gross winners with a two-day score of 130.

K-J Millar | Journalist