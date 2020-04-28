Jim Terrion (middle) has been awarded the BC Achievement 2020 Community Award, for his dedication to fundraising for cancer research. Seen here with his mother Faye Terrion, they celebrate fundraising $730,000 for the Terry Fox Run,with Stefan Delloch, branch manager at the Northern Savings Credit Union in 2017. (Submitted)

Prince Rupert fundraiser receives prestigious award

Terrion’s goal is to raise $1 million

Jim Terrion’s well known face around Prince Rupert has garnered just less than $800,000 for the annual Terry Fox Run since 1990, and on April 27, he was announced as one of 25 recipients of the BC Achievement 2020 Community Awards.

Terrion, who was born deaf and previously lived in Prince Rupert, canvasses each year by going door-to-door throughout communities from Prince George to Prince Rupert, in an effort to support cancer research. In 2019, Terrion raised more than $25,000 for the Terry Fox Run in Prince Rupert alone. His goal is to reach $1 million by 2024.

This years recipients of the 17th BC Achievement Community Awards were announced by John Horgan B.C. Premier and Anne Giardini, chair of the BC Achievement Foundation.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert man raises $730,000 for Terry Fox Run since 1991

“These days more than ever, our communities are made stronger by British Columbians who go above and beyond,” Horgan said in a press release. “Thanks go to all of the BC Achievement 2020 Community Award recipients for helping build a better province for everyone.”

“On behalf of all of us at the BC Achievement Foundation, I thank each of them for strengthening their communities and inspiring others to community action,”Giardini said.

The beneficiaries of the award were chosen by an independent committee, which included Lee Brain, mayor of Prince Rupert, as well as Michelle Staples, mayor of Duncan, and past recipients Lolly Bennett, Aart Schuurman Hess and Andy Yu.

The formal presentation to recognize the efforts of all recipients was scheduled for the end of April in Victoria, but has been postponed to a date yet to be announced due to COVID-19. Each receiver will be awarded a certificate and a medal designed by B.C. artist Robert Davidson which will be presented by Honourable Janet Austin, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia.

Established in 2003, the BC Achievement Foundation’s mission is to honour excellence and inspire achievement.

READ MORE: STORY, PHOTOS, VIDEO: Terry Fox’s spirit alive and well in Prince Rupert

