Prince Rupert firefighter Rocky Paolo matched five consecutive icons on PlayNow.com’s Chain Reactors to win the $302,485 jackpot (BCLC photo)

Prince Rupert firefighter wins $302K

Plans to keep working on frontline

When Prince Rupert firefighter Rocky Paolo matched five consecutive icons on PlayNow.com’s Chain Reactors to win the $302,485 jackpot, not once did he even consider hanging up his helmet and axe for an early retirement.

In fact, Paolo says he’s got “at least another five years” in him.

“I’ve never had less than two jobs at a time in my life,” says Paolo, who also operates a commercial cleaning business on the side. “I’ve always said that if I didn’t like the job I wouldn’t be there, but I just love what I do. I love [being a firefighter] just as much as when I first started more than 25 years ago.”

Paolo also loves playing on PlayNow.com, and it was on September 24 when he won the massive $302,485 jackpot.

“I had just come home and my wife was making lunch when I thought I’d play for a bit,” says Paolo. “I was actually trying to play for the smaller $7,000 purse and I thought I had won a few free plays. So I was shocked to see it was more than that. Going back to work after that … that was the longest six hours of my life.”

“I felt dizzy, like I was going to faint. I even thought I was going to start crying.”

While Paolo isn’t calling it a career yet, he and his wife plan to pay off some bills and invest their winnings, though his family does have plans to do a road trip to see the beauty of British Columbia.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ecosocialists pulled electoral candidates amid transphobia allegations
Next story
Jody Craven of Kitimat in the running for North Coast MLA

Just Posted

Prince Rupert firefighter wins $302K

Plans to keep working on frontline

Ecosocialists pulled electoral candidates amid transphobia allegations

Protecting candidates is a priority amid allegations, Ecosocialist Party says

Jody Craven of Kitimat in the running for North Coast MLA

BC Libertarian Party has announced Craven as North Coast candidate for riding

Environmental Assessment Office disputes Wet’suwet’en interpretation of legislation as Supreme Court hearing continues

The Office of the Wet’suwet’en is trying to stop Coastal GasLink’s certificate from being extended

Ecosocialist Party pulls all candidates from the provincial election

Green Party yet to announce a candidate for North Coast riding

Health officials ‘steering in uncertain waters’ in tackling 2nd wave of COVID-19: Tam

New COVID-19 case numbers continue to surge in several parts of the country

Burnaby RCMP nab motorcycle driver using paper license plate, again

The same driver attempted to use a similar plate in August, according to police

BC Greens pledge $1B for ‘comprehensive suite’ of mental health supports

Sonia Furstenau says mental health key to recovery from pandemic

Massive blueberry harvester stolen from rural Chilliwack property

A huge machine with a top speed of 15 kph was taken from an area near No. 3 road over the weekend

BC Ferries wrongfully laid off hundreds of workers at beginning of pandemic

Independent arbitrator finds layoffs breached collective agreement

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. VOTES 2020: We’ll build Massey bridge, B.C. Liberals say

Horgan, Wilkinson accuse each other of creating delays

Guilty plea expected in Penticton quadruple murder

John Brittain, 69, is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

NDP promise ICBC rebate as BC Liberals pledge to hold referendum on Surrey policing

The auto insurer saw a 37 per cent reduction in claims between April and June of this year

Most Read