Prince Rupert Cram-A-Cruiser was packed with holiday goodness

The second annual Prince Rupert RCMP Cram-A-Cruiser event was packed with food, toys and cash donations on Dec. 10.

The inaugural event in 2021 was such a success, Const. Gabriel Gravel, media relations officer for the area detachment, said they were excited to try it again.

It was such a success this season, even though police cruisers were in place at Safeway flashing their lights to be a beacon to the event, a much larger vehicle was necessary.

Thanks to the team at Rainbow Chrysler, the RCMP were decked out with a large truck to haul the donated items from the parking lot outside Safeway which also partnered in the event. At the send of the day donation were taken to the Salvation Army to support the Christmas Hamper Campaign.

“To give you an idea, we covered the entire surface of the big cube van we had, definitely enough to cram a couple cruisers,” Gravel said.

“People were extremely generous, donating lots of food, toys and money for the cause. While most of the people who donated were coming out of Safeway, many others came with bags or boxes of food and toys they had gotten somewhere else and dropped off, going out of their way to do this.”

The response from the community dropping off donations was fantastic, the officer said, making mention of a special toy that was personally delivered.

“There was a lady who drove by and she dropped off a knit toy that she made herself, which I thought was amazing,” he said.

The weather was good for the day, which helped donations, Gravel said. Within the first two hours of the Cram-A-Cruiser function, donations had surpassed last year’s total goal.

The donation kettle was full with more than $1136.25 in cash donations, Dawn Butt, Lieutenant and pastor for the Salvation Army said, adding it was the best kettle collection total to date.

“We estimate the food at more than 2,000 pounds worth,” she said. “Thank you for your partnership.”

“I’m very happy with this year’s success of our second edition and I’m already looking forward to next year,” the RCMP officer said. “A big thank you to Safeway and Rainbow Chrysler, especially Baljit, Felicia and Colleen (all Rainbow Chrysler), who spent all day with us on site. Also present were Const. Jacque Van Wyngaardt and our Safety Bear (Const. Jason Kettle).”

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist