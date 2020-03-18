PRINCE RUPERT COVID – 19 UPDATES

Four cases in Northern Health as closures continue in Prince Rupert due to COVID-19

Testing kits for COVID-19. (Courtesy of the Kitsap Public Health District)

B.C. now has 231 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, including four confirmed cases in Northern B.C.

The City of Prince Rupert issued a press release late on March 13, with assurances to the community that although there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus locally, they want to protect residents and visitors from the spread of COVID-19 as a precautionary measure.

“Public health risk will be continually reassessed and City services will be adjusted accordingly should the risk level change,” the press release said.

The City has implemented several measures to aid in the combat of the virus such as directing staff to enhance cleaning measures within City facilities and to observe good hygiene. To promote recommended social distancing, the City is advising residents to pay utility bills and other amounts owing by alternative payment methods to in-person options, such as paying by cheque dropped in the mail-slot, by on line payment or by payment at financial institutions.

In addition, BC Transit has implemented enhanced cleaning measures for the fleet of buses to prevent potential spread via transit.

The municipality has cancelled it’s recreational programming until further notice.

“Registered participants will be contacted by staff to inform them of cancellations, and community members are encouraged to share this information. We apologize for the inconvenience, however this step is being taken in an abundance of caution to minimize potential impacts to the community,” the City said.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 45 new cases during the daily health briefing on Wednesday, March 18.

This means that there are 144 cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 58 in Fraser Health, 16 within Vancouver Island Health, nine within Interior Health and four within Northern Health.

Henry announced that there were no new deaths due to the disease, but 13 people are now in critical care due to their symptoms – up from seven on Tuesday.

The new cases come as provincial and federal governments announced sweeping measures to combat the novel coronavirus. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth declared a state of emergency for the next two weeks. The federal government announced $82 billion in economic supports for those financially impacted due to lay offs and sickness.

Henry reminded the public of Tuesday’s order for bars to close and restaurants to move only to take-out if they cannot ensure their guests practice social distancing – or staying at least six feet apart.

The next seven to 10 days marks a “critical time” in the fight against further spreading COVID-19, Henry said, because symptoms typically take roughly five days to show after contracting the disease.

“We are dealing today with things happening 10 to 14 days ago,” she said. “The things we do now are going to help us 10 days – 14 days – from now.”

READ MORE: Trudeau promises $82B in economic supports in COVID-19 fight

Cancellations so far in Prince Rupert are increasing and The Northern View will update as frequently as possible.

BUSINESSES:

Parlour Hair Salon – Closed

LeBlanc Boutique – Closed

Anytime Fitness – Closed

Warehouse One – Closed

The Source – Closed

Gigantic Fun – Closed

Maverick Foods – Closed

CityWest – Storefront closed to the public – Call centres will remain open

Island Wellspring Massage Therapy – Closed

Hekate Esthetics – Closed

Serenity Esthetics – Closed

Genetics Fitness – Closed

E’Klektik Trading – Closed

Harris and Wick – By appointment only

Cornerstones Physiotherapy – Closed

Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce – Closed

Great Bear Natural Medicine Clinic – Closing on Friday, March 20

The Argosy – Closed

RESTAURANTS AND BARS:

Wheelhouse Brewing, St. Patrick’s Day- Cancelled

McDonald’s – Dining room closed. Open for take out and drive though

Tim Horton’s – Dining room closed. Open for take out

Don Cherry’s – Closed

Crest Hotel – Open- Limited seating in Waterfront Restaurant and Charlie’s Lounge

Breakers Pub – Closed

Gondola Restaurant – Open regular hours, business as usual

Fukasaku of Prince Rupert – Closed

Javadotcup – Closed

SUPPORT SERVICES:

Friendship House – Closed

Hecate Strait Employment Development Centre – Closed

Prince Rupert Public Library – Closed

Prince Rupert City Hall – Closed to the public – Services by appointment only

Prince Rupert Landfill – Closed to the public – Services by appointment only

Prince Rupert Archives – Closed

Prince Rupert Fire Station – Closed to the public

North Coast Regional District – All facilities closed to the public – Services by appointment only

Recycling Depot – Closed to the public – Services by appointment

Prince Rupert Wildlife Shelter – Closed to the public – Please leave donations in designated places

BC SPCA Prince Rupert Branch – Closed to the public – Adoptions and emergency surrenders by appointment only

District of Port Edward – Closed to the public

EDUCATION:

Coast Mountain College – Classes cancelled, March 18, 19, 20 – campus remains open

Charles Hays spring break trip – Cancelled

SD 52 – All schools are closed indefinitely

ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT:

Lester Centre – All events cancelled

Create Jam – Postponed

Good Time Games – Spring break camps – Cancelled

SPORTS:

McChesney’s Debut – Postponed

Gymnastics – Spring break camps – Cancelled

Eagle Eye Archery – Cancelled

Prince Rupert Soccer – Postponed

Sheri’s Favourites Ice Skating Gala – Cancelled

Prince Rupert Curling Club – Cancelled all public and private events

Junior All Native Basketball Tournament

Prince George Dance Festival – Cancelled

Midget Hockey Tournament – Cancelled

ALL CITY OF PRINCE RUPERT PROGRAMS:

Cancelled until further notice

Adult Sewing, Art-Ventures, Bronze Cross/Medallion Camp, Carpet Bowling, Casual Gym, Co-Ed Indoor Soccer, Drop in Kid’s Zone, Drop in Youth Lounge, Drop in Climbing Wall, Youth sewing

Fitness

Abs!!, Barre Burn, BodyFit, Power Flow Yoga, Tabata GX, Yin & Tonic, Zumba, Men’s Indoor Floor Hockey, Nifty Fifties Walking Club, Noon-Hour Badminton, Public Skating, Spring Break Camps, Swimming Lessons, Volleyball, Women’s Ball Hockey

The Northern View is currently in contact with all organizations and public agencies and will update as soon as confirmed.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus