Prince Rupert COVID-19 numbers down again

As the BC CDC reports on May 5 declining pandemic numbers and only one case of COVID-19 in Prince Rupert, the vehicles parked outside the local testing center also decrease. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Pandemic case numbers for the Prince Rupert region are on the decline and a COVID-19 outbreak at Acropolis Manor was announced as over on May 5.

Northern Health medical health officers declared an end to the COVID-19 outbreak in the city’s long-term health care facility and seniors’ home. The second outbreak at the home was declared on April 3 and affected five residents in total, four of which fully recovered and one who passed away. There were no associated staff cases. In total, since the first outbreak was declared in January, 17 residents have lost their lives in the home due to the virus.

Northern Health Public Health continues to actively monitor and follow up all laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff and patients at any NH facilities, the health authority stated.

The BC Center for Disease Control (BCCDC) graphic distribution mapping updated on May 5, shows Prince Rupert continuing to decrease in active COVID-19 cases numbers with just one lab-confirmed case in the city from April 25 to May 1. Neighbouring communities such as Terrace and Kitimat both had four, as well as Haida Gwaii and Nisga’a with no new cases.

The more than 16 month battle with the virus has seen 820 cases in Prince Rupert, 790 in Terrace, 204 in Kitimat, 142 in Haida Gwaii, and 194 in Nisga’a since the pandemic began, according to the cumulative case mapping on the BC CDC website, until the end of April.

More than 6,962 people have recovered in the Northern Health region since the virus was declared as a pandemic, with 7,250 cases in total in the health jurisdiction. There are currently 146 active cases of the coronavirus in the health zone as of May 6.

K-J Millar | Journalist

