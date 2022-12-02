Prince Rupert RCMP host 2nd Cram-a-Cruiser fundraiser

In 2021 the Prince Rupert RCMP’s Cram-a-Cruiser event raised more than $3,000 in toys, food and gift cards, which were donated to the local Salvation Army. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

How many non-perishable food items and toys can fit in a police patrol car?

For the Prince Rupert RCMP, this is not just a brainteaser. On Dec. 10, they hope to find the answer during their second annual Cram-a-Cruiser event.

“We had great success during our first edition last year, so we’re hoping that people will be as generous or more again this year. A small contribution can make a big difference in someone else’s life,” Const. Gabriel Gravel, media relations officer for the Prince Rupert detachment, said.

They ask the public to bring donations to the Safeway parking lot between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Everything raised will be given to the Salvation Army to distribute to people in need.

The RCMP has asked residents to ensure any donated food items are not expired and toys are either new or in good used condition.

“A lot of people wanted to donate cash last year, but we couldn’t accept it, so this year, we made sure to have the Salvation Army Christmas kettle on site to collect money as well,” Gravel said.

The event will go on regardless of the weather.

In 2021, Gravel estimated more than $3,000 worth of toys, food and gift cards were donated to the cause. While they had intended for the fundraiser to stay open until 5 p.m., they had to “wrap it up” early because there was no more room in the cruiser, he said.

Safeway, Rainbow Chrysler and the Salvation Army are partners for the Cram-a-Cruiser. Salvation Army is once again doing Christmas hampers in town, the last day to register was Nov. 21.

With files from K-J Millar

Prince Rupert RCMP