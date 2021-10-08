A pumpkin display at the 2016 celebrations at the Civic Centre. (Photo courtesy Bev Killbery)

Prince Rupert Community Hallowe’en Fest Society asks residents for treats

Traditional Halloween event at Civic Centre off due to restrictions

The Prince Rupert Community Hallowe’en Fest Society is preparing treat bags for school kids and is asking the community for help.

Although pandemic restrictions have put a damper on the 34th anniversary of the celebration — normally hosted at the Civic Centre which caters to between 500 and 1,500 people — the society is continuing to collect sweets.

“What the Hallowe’en Fest committee is doing is we are preparing, like last year, treat bags. The treat bags will be delivered to the elementary schools and to the middle school — and school is the outlying area as well — for the teachers as staff to hand out on Oct. 29,” Bev Killbery, event organizer, told The Northern View.

The group is reaching out to businesses for sponsorship and to the public for boxed candy donations. The deadline for donations is Oct. 18.

“That’s the only kind of candy we can accept. If it’s purchased from the store and in it’s original box,” Killbery said.

Any kind of bulk candy which hasn’t been opened, like a large sheet of several chocolate bars or a one-kilogram bag of candy, are welcomed. Individual treats will not be accepted.

Residents and businesses can contact the “ghost line” at 62-GHOST (624-4678) should they wish to donate candy to the organization. The line is checked every two days so the society asks the public to leave a message detailing their donation and a pick-up will be arranged.

 
Norman Galimski | Journalist 
Kids line up during the 2019 Halloween event at the Civic Centre. (Photo courtesy Bev Killbery)
