Prince Rupert City manager promises Chamber more city hall transparency

Rob Buchan, city manager, promised luncheon goers at the PRDCC meeting on Jan. 19 more transparent communication from the city hall and his intention to work alongside businesses. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)

City Manager Rob Buchan addressed the luncheon crowd at the first Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce meeting of 2022 on Jan. 19.

Buchan stressed the importance of working collaboratively with the city’s entrepreneurs and reiterated the city’s commitment to openness and transparency. Being able to communicate and hear the issues is part of how he will do that, he said.

“It takes a village,” Buchan told The Northern View. “We have to do our business with all the partners in the community and having this opportunity to speak with the chamber members is an important part of how we do business.”

He expressed how important the chamber’s role is to local businesses.

North Coast MLA, Jennifer Rice, was also in attendance and welcomed Buchan’s remarks.

Rice and Buchan met earlier in the week to discuss how the province and the city could work together in support of each other to help propel Prince Rupert forward, Rice said.

“People have done really well [throughout the pandemic] and it certainly speaks to the resiliency of people in Prince Rupert and the region in the North Coast,” Rice said.

The event was hosted at the Lax Kw’alaams Community Hall and was held both in-person and online via Zoom.

The organization welcomed Kerianne Smith, of Swing Smith Cages and, and Peter Haugan, organizer of the All Native Basketball Tournament.

“I’m really excited to be a new member. This is all a really big learning experience. So, any of the help and friends that I can get along the way is much appreciated,” Smith said.

“Our slogan is businesses supporting businesses,” Smith said.

The new member hopes to support local businesses as much as possible in her role with a focus on creating relationships throughout the community, especially during the continuing pandemic, she said.

Norman Galimski | Journalist

READ MORE: Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce announces new executive director

