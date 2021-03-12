The Prince Rupert COVID-19 community vaccination clinics starting March 14, have drawn the attention of many on social media stating the city is being ‘rewarded for bad behaviour.’ (Photo: file photo)

The Prince Rupert COVID-19 community vaccination clinics starting March 14, have drawn the attention of many on social media stating the city is being ‘rewarded for bad behaviour.’ (Photo: file photo)

Prince Rupert officials dispel ‘bad behaviour’ accusations amid vaccine access

Social media backlash on Prince Rupert COVID-19 immunization clinics

A Prince Rupert city councillor is pushing back against criticism from others in the province in response to the province’s decision to rollout COVID-19 vaccinations to all adults in the northern coastal community.

“The insinuation that our community is somehow being ‘rewarded for bad behaviour’ is absolutely wrong,” Blair Mirau Prince Rupert city councillor said on March 12.

Earlier this week, B.C. health officials made the decision to stray away from the povincial age-based vaccination program in order to combat growing concerns of transmission of the novel coronavirus in Prince Rupert.

Mirau said that timing is everything.

“After 12 months of success in containing the spread of the virus, our community’s localized clusters happen to have emerged at the same time that the provincial vaccine rollout is accelerating,” he stated in an email to The Northern View.

“If any other community shared our geography, risk factors, and overcapacity health care system, we would be happy to see them prioritized as well.”

Fellow city councillor Barry Cunnigham said he is proud of the way Prince Rupert residents have handled COVID-19 over the past year. He sees residents taking possible transmission of the virus very seriously. They are following the rules and especially wearing masks to be careful, he said.

“It’s a tight-knit community with a lot of interaction between different people at different times and multi-generations living in houses. It boils down to that once it got into the community, it was just rampant,” Cunningham said. “I don’t think we’re being rewarded for bad behaviour. It’s good news and bad news.”

Cunningham said he is happy that Northern Health and the Province have “stepped up to the plate.”

Eryn Collins, communications manager for Northern Health, said it has been the plan all along to take a focused approach to areas where there is an ongoing transmission or outbreak concerns and doesn’t take away from the access for other regions.

“B.C. is receiving an increasing supply of vaccines, and that’s allowing (community vaccination clinics) to happen.”

The second thing to be considered Collins said, is there are a number of communities, not just in the north, where a ‘whole-community’ approach is being taken regarding vaccine eligibility. Reasons for the various approaches to vaccine delivery to the population differ for a combination of reasons.

“It could be due to the population size, and knowing that it just makes more logistical sense for the purposes of protecting those communities. It could be due to their remote aspects or accessibility for those communities to higher levels of care if they’re needed, that a whole community approach has been taken to vaccine eligibility.”

Collins explained that as the Northern Health Region is further west in the country when viruses happen it typically takes longer for the virus to reach the regions because they spread with people along highways and travel routes.

“Part of the plan all along, as additional supply of vaccines comes, is that those targeted approaches can be taken to address outbreaks, clusters, high population incidence rates of COVID-19,” Collins said. “That is the driving factor in Prince Rupert in the area.”

Collins said, unfortunately “a chunk” of the large number of the cases in recent Princ Rupert history is related to the long-term health care facility outbreak.

“It’s not about the case numbers, so much as it is the ongoing positive tests,” she said. “(COVID-19) is still being transmitted within the community and this is the way to shut that down. This is the tool we have to shut it down.”

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Women, immigrants bearing the brunt of economic toll from pandemic: Report
Next story
Hwy 16 conditions slick between Smithers and Prince Rupert

Just Posted

The Prince Rupert COVID-19 community vaccination clinics starting March 14, have drawn the attention of many on social media stating the city is being ‘rewarded for bad behaviour.’ (Photo: file photo)
Prince Rupert officials dispel ‘bad behaviour’ accusations amid vaccine access

Social media backlash on Prince Rupert COVID-19 immunization clinics

In answer to a petition opposing the location of a proposed housing development on 11th Ave. E., Paul Lagace tenant advocate with Prince Rupert Unemployment Action Centre responded with a supportive petition on March 8. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Two petitions stir up affordable housing debate with opposite views

Contrasting opinions from city residents regarding proposed Prince Rupert housing development

Prince Rupert and Port Edwards residents will start receiving vaccinations on March 15. Sylvia, a long-term care resident at Mountainview Lodge in Kitimat was among those who got the COVID-19 immunization at the vaccination clinic on Jan. 21.(Photo: Northern Health)
Patience is requested by Northern Health with the designated COVID-19 phone line

Variety of areas where ‘whole-community’ approach is being taken to vaccine eligibility - Eryn Collins

Karan Gill will need to swap out the golf clubs he used in perfect weather on March 9, for a snow shovel after Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the Prince Rupert and North Coast areas on March 11. (Photo: K-J Millar)
Environment Canada issues special weather statement for Prince Rupert and North Coast

Say ‘see ya later’ to those golf clubs, and ‘hello’ to the snow shovel in Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii

Prince Rupert and Port Edward residents will eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in a community based special program starting March 15, Northern health announced on March 9. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
UPDATED: Prince Rupert and Port Ed to receive COVID-19 vaccinations starting March 15

A phone line dedicated to Prince Rupert area bookings has been issued

Premier John Horgan speaks about Phase 2 in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Dr. Penny Ballem, far left, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister Adrian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Horgan supports vaccine passports for international travel but lukewarm for B.C.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed caution about the issue

Const. James Grandy provided an update on the ongoing investigation into explosions in Penticton, including that they may have been going on for longer than previously thought. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Bombs may have been going off for months, say South Okanagan RCMP

Experts have been called in from the Lower Mainland to assist in the investigation

A music teacher gets the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic at the school in Townshend, Vermont on Friday, March 12, 2021. Community vaccine centres are going into operation across B.C. starting March 15. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 648 Friday, no new deaths

Another 78 variant strain cases detected, 380,000 vaccinated

A food truck hit the ditch just outside Smithers. (Facebook photo)
Hwy 16 conditions slick between Smithers and Prince Rupert

There have been several incidents and a travel advisory is in effect due to High Avalanche Risk

Graph tracks infections of long-term care home residents after they get their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 15, 2020 to Feb. 15, 2021. Infections fell off sharply after three weeks. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
COVID-19 vaccine protects health staff, seniors best after three weeks

B.C. data show new infections dropped rapidly after first jab

NNSL was founded in 1972 by Jack “Sig” Sigvaldason. (Pixabay.com)
Black Press Media acquires NNSL Media in Northwest Territories, Nunavut

NNSL was founded in 1972 by Jack ‘Sig’ Sigvaldason

Results, first published March 12, say 20 per cent of homeowners who conducted renovations regret focusing solely on aesthetic upgrades. (Pixabay)
20% of B.C. homeowners regret 2020 renovations: report

More than half surveyed say they’ve made upgrades to their home since last March

B.C. Premier John Horgan takes questions in the legislature, March 10, 2021. (Hansard TV) B.C. Premier John Horgan and Yukon Premier Sandy Silver (right) hold meetings in Whitehorse, Sept. 30, 2019. Yukon made the move to stop seasonal time changes last fall. (B.C. government)
Spring forward (again), maybe you won’t have to fall back, B.C. premier says

Yukon dumped time changes, John Horgan still working on it

Jerico Roman with a box of the Nature’s Path Maple Cinnamon Waffles he loves to eat. (Photo: GoFundMe)
B.C. mom’s waffle-finding mission for son becomes a ‘complex’ baking adventure

Nature’s Path gave Jenna Roman the recipe, but it’s not easy to make at home

Most Read