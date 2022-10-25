Prince Rupert City Council wrap-up at last meeting of term

The Prince Rupert City Council voted into office in 2018, met for their last official regular meeting on Oct. 24. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Mayor Lee Brain and Prince Rupert City Councillors wrapped up their last regular meeting on Oct. 24, before the newly elected council and mayor take office on Nov. 7.

During the last meeting, council heard a summary of major projects completed under their administration as well as ones still underway.

Operations manager Richard Pucci noted 100 per cent finished projects include, Eat Street, the new landfill cell, the city’s recycling program, and the Woodworth Dam. Several projects yet to be completed include the 3rd Avenue extension project which is 15 per cent complete with the geotechnical investigation finished. The road is on hold until development is confirmed, he stated in his written report.

The new RCMP detachment is 25 per cent complete with the demolition of the former Kingdom Hall and conceptual designs being complete. The earthworks program for the foundation is underway.

Ninety per cent of the sewage treatment design drawings are done and approved for the pilot wetlands program to proceed.

A Request for Proposal (RFP) has been awarded for the Submarine Line project which is 15 per cent on it’s way to completion, with designs underway.

The new water treatment project is at 10 per cent with city staff currently working on the RFP to release for bids.

A bathymetric survey is complete with functional assessment and design has begun on the Waterfront Project bringing it to 15 per cent completion.

Also presented to the city council was a list of resolutions spanning from June 2022 to Sept. 2022, with only 10 still in progress or not yet completed. Some of these include Cannabis Regulation from May 30, Notice of Motion – Health Care Concern petition from May 30 and Police Detachment Temporary Borrowing Bylaw, No. 3502 from Aug. 22, among others.

Chief Financial Officer Corrine Bomben issued a report to the council on the August 2022 Financial Variance Report. Her written report stated overall, the operating revenues and expenses are on track with the budget. Fiscal revenues compared to the previous year are lower, although this is just a timing delay. Utilities budget revenues and expenses are trending in line with the budget. Capital and Special Projects budget costs in progress will continue to be recorded as they are received through the remainder of the construction season, she stated in her written report.

A development activity report was presented by City Planner Daniel Rajasooriar, summarizing the activity and applications received in the city from September 2022.

“In terms of development permits, one was approved, one was in progress and one lapsed,” Rajasooriar stated in his report.

“In terms of development variance permits, one was approved with amendments, three were in progress and one was on hold. In terms of temporary use permits (TUPS), one was in progress, with one on hold. in terms of Official Community Plan and/or Zoning Bylaw amendments, one was in progress and four were on hold,” the city planner stated.

Myfannwy Pope, city planner presented a recommendation to the council on housing incentives, namely that all fees be waived for residential rezoning, developments and building permit applications outside of the city core that results in new suites, for a one-year period effective Nov. 1, 2022. This is an extension of the original incentives resolution made by city council in September 2021 as part of housing actions to promote new residential development.

”Staff recommends extending the waiver for new builds and renovations that add additional units …” she said. “This would not apply to permit renewals. This option will reduce opportunity cost while continuing to incentivize residential development. However, it may result in fewer renovations and retrofits that do not produce new units, Pope said.

“Due to the age and condition of some housing in Prince Rupert, Mayor and Council may wish to continue incentivizing renovations as well,” the city planner stated in her written report.

