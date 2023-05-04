Prince Rupert City Council Briefs

City of Prince Rupert director of operations Richard Pucci speaks via video during budget discussions at the April 24 regular meeting of council. (Screen shot)

Annual, short-term and temporary users of the Cow Bay Marina will pay significantly more this year in mooring fees.

The biggest change is in the annual (prepaid) mooring rate by nearly 70 per cent from $9.50 per foot, per month to $16. The annual rate has not changed since the original Cow Bay Marina Fees and Regulations Bylaw was introduced in 2016.

Short-term mooring and temporary mooring rates are going up for the first time since a previous amendment was passed in 2018 and will rise approximately 33 per cent on average.

For spring and fall months, short-term moorers will pay $14 per foot, per month up from $10.50. In the peak summer months the fee is double at $28 increased from $21. The winter fee goes from $8.50 to $11.

Temporary mooring is based on three classes of boat, 0-80 feet, 81-110 feet and 111-plus feet. Rates for those respectively go to $1.90 per foot, per day, $2.85 and $3.80, up from $1.40, $2.10 and $2.80.

It is still free to moor hourly as long as the time does not exceed 24 hours. All other fees including electrical and pumping fees remain unchanged.

City council passed the bylaw amendment at its April 24 meeting unanimously without discussion.

COUNCIL BACKS LIQUOR LICENCE APPLICATION

The City of Prince Rupert will throw its weight behind the Wheelhouse Brewing Company’s application for a liquor licence amendment.

The brew pub has applied for the amendment that will allow it to have a lounge area at the new location in the old CN Rail Station on the waterfront.

The new location will include indoor service areas, a meeting room with a capacity of 140 and an outdoor patio with a capacity of 25.

The City advertised to the public requesting feedback, but received none.

Council passed a resolution to support the application at its April 24 meeting unanimously without discussion.

COUNCIL PASSES 12.5 PER CENT TAX INCREASE

At its April 24 meeting, city council accepted a staff recommendation to recommend a 12.5 per cent tax increase to balance the 2023 budget and to approve the budget as presented.

The meeting was a second opportunity for the public to speak to the proposed increase. Only one person, Terry Sawka, spoke, comparing the budget to a “Christmas wish list.”

A fulsome discussion ensued with most of the councillors defending the increase. Coun. Barry Cunningham noted that without the inflation piece, the increase is only about 5 per cent, which he described as “not unreasonable” considering the city’s needs.

Coun. Gurvinder Randhawa was the sole dissenter suggesting the City should once again dip into the legacy fund to reduce the tax increase.

Council passed the motion for staff to proceed with preparing the Five Year Financial Plan and Tax Bylaw with the 12.5 per cent increase.

The budget must be adopted by May 12 for submission to the province by May 15.

COUNCIL AGREES TO TRY TO HELP CATS

City council has directed staff to see if the city has a building it can provide to a local animal rescue organization to house its rescues pending release after being neutered or adoption.

The Pawz United Rescue Society (PURS) presented to council at a Committee of the Whole meeting April 24 with the intent of opening a dialogue on how the society and City might work together.

Chantal Cornwall told council the problem of abandoned and feral cats was exacerbated by the pandemic and their society is dealing with an enormous volume with limited resources.

During the presentation, Cornwall noted that currently society members, including herself are housing animals in their own premises.

Coun. Teri Forster picked up on that and made a motion to have staff research whether or not there was a facility that would be suitable for the purpose.

That motion was brought forward to the regular meeting of council where Forster added the facility should have access to water.

The motion passed unanimously.