Prince Rupert City Council briefs

Prince Rupert City Council heard a number of issues and reports on January 23 starting with a public hearing regarding proposed changes to parking regulations in the downtown core, including the implementation of a Parking Specified Area, which would exempt new commercial and mixed-use development from current minimum parking requirements.

“Following the collection of public feedback at last night’s meeting, council will proceed to consider third reading of the bylaw at an upcoming meeting. This change is part of a host of actions under the City’s Interim Parking Management Strategy, adopted in the summer. For more information on the strategy, and the proposed Parking Specified Area, see our Rupert Talks page,” the city stated in a summary released on Jan 24.

A Committee of the Whole meeting was held prior to the regular meeting. Paul Lagace, legal advocate and Arnold Nagy, Indigenous advocate with the Unemployed Action Centre, came forward with a delegation of tenants to speak to the increasing number of renovictions in the community. Tenant voiced their discontent with current systems and processes surrounding renovictions explaining the dire situation they are placed in with no protection and nowhere to move to. Lagace suggested to council, due to the perceived ambiguous nature of the recent Business Licencing bylaw, that it be repealed and a review of appropriate protections be implemented.

“In the regular meeting council received the engagement summary from Round 1 of engagements from the Parks and Outdoor Recreation Plan, as well as a package of correspondence to council. More information on the Parks and Outdoor Recreation Plan, including the engagement summary,” the summary states.

Council approved the Strategic Plan for 2023-2026 and directed staff to proceed with implementation. The Strategic Plan outlines the city’s vision, goals and actions to achieve those goals and vision, stated the report includes in the council meeting agenda.

“The Strategic Plan guides the city in focusing and expending resources. Without a strategic plan, activities and resources may be expended without any overall vision or goals. They are simply actions without guidance from a broader purpose,” Rob Buchan, city manager, stated in his written report.

The council voted to support consideration of $50,000 of in-kind funding in the 2023 budget process towards the redevelopment of Odd Eidsvik Park, as previously committed in the 2022 budget. It approved to support a community led application to the Prince Rupert Port Authority’s Community Investment Fund and other available grant opportunities based on public consultation results.

Council voted to support an application to Northern Development Initiative Trust for funding to support an Administration and Human Resources intern through their Local Government Internship Program.

Buchan explained the position was very much needed and administration was considering placing the salary for it in the annual budget, however, the NDIT funding will “cover the lion’s share.”

“Council voted to provide a letter of support for the Prince Rupert Performing Arts Society for their application to Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) Cultural Infrastructure Program for their “Please Be Seated” project – which is looking to replace seating at the Lester Centre.

Council gave second reading to Road Dedication Bylaw 3512,2023 and to proceed to Public Notification and Ministry referral; Council also gave Second Reading to Road Dedication Bylaw 3513,2023 and to proceed to Public Notification and Ministry referral.

Council gave the first and second reading of Official Community Plan Amendment Bylaw 3514, which would allow exemptions to Development Permit Guidelines in the Heritage Core Character area related to building colour and materials for businesses subject to internationally or nationally established brand guidelines. A public hearing will be scheduled for an upcoming meeting of council,” the summary stated.

