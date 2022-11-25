St. Paul's Lutheran church is hosting two free movie nights in November and December. (Photo: supplied)

Prince Rupert church is hosting two free movie nights

The family is invited Nov. 26 and a night for teens Dec. 9

Two free movie nights will be available to Prince Rupert audiences in the coming weeks.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church is hosting two film nights — one to get families into the Christmas spirit and a second to spark a conversation among youth about the impact of discrimination.

The church, located at 460 McBride St., is welcoming families on Nov. 26 to watch Last Holiday between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Starring Queen Latifah, the romantic comedy will start people thinking about the true meaning of Christmas. It is one event in a community series on the “Spirit of Christmas,” Tom Kertes, a member of the church, told The Northern View.

While there is no set cost for the event the church is asking movie waters to bring a cash donation or an item for the local food bank. There will also be hot dogs and popcorn available.

The second film, Pride, is open to teens in Grade 8 to 12 and will be screening on Dec. 9 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

It is part of a “Movies that Matter” series the church is hosting, followed by discussions for youth. Each evening consists of a movie and then a facilitated discussion about the issues raised.

The film in December is the first of three films focussing on discrimination. Pride is based on a true story about a group of gay and lesbian activists who helped families during the British miners’ strike in 1984.

The event is free for all teens, regardless of their faith. There will be pizza and popcorn available before the start of the movie.

 
Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
