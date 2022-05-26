Prince Rupert children and youth to benefit from free passes to activities

Prince Rupert area youth enjoy a Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern BC tour of the North Pacific Cannery in one of the enrichment activities provided through programming.(Photo: Supplied)

More than 70 children and youth in Prince Rupert will benefit from a new partnership between the Friendship House Association and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern BC (BBBSNBC), the organizations announced on May 26.

The two groups have teamed up to provide free programming for eligible youth and their families in the city enabling access to funding covering the cost of passes to the recreation centre, Earl Mah Aquatic Center, Jim Civic Centre, local tours and more.

“As an organization, our vision is to ensure all children reach their full potential, and through this partnership, we are able to support the great work Friendship House is already doing in Prince Rupert and connect with the children and families they serve,” Tim Bennett, executive director BBBSNBC said.

The two organizations stated they are both excited about the opportunities and for working together to provide enrichment for area children and youth.

“The Friendship House Association of Prince Rupert is very excited to partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern BC to help provide local, barrier-free opportunities to those who need it most,” Damanjit Minhas-Sandi, Youth Empowering Youth coordinator for Friendship House said.

