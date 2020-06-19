Prince Rupert cargo operations halt in honour Juneteenth

Port authority issues statement supporting the temporary work stoppage

Prince Rupert joined ports along the West Coast of Canada and the United States as workers with International Longshore and Warehouse Union stop operations to support racial equality and social justice.

A statement from the union says the eight-hour action honours Juneteenth, the celebration of the liberation of slaves in the United States on June 19, 1865.

The union has 60,000 members who work in ports in Alaska, B.C., south to California and Hawaii.

A statement posted by the Canadian union, which is autonomous from its U.S. counterpart, says the organizations have “a proud history of defending the rights and dignity of people.”

The work stoppage affects B.C. operations within the Port of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, Stewart and Chemainus.

In a statement the Prince Rupert Port Authority lent its support to ILWU Canada and the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association, saying the port is committed to diversity, inclusion and acceptance, and stands behind the demonstration.

“Now more than ever, it is important to take time to learn from the past, recognize that discrimination and hate has no place in our communities or workplaces, and declare that we are strongest when we work together to build a better future,” the statement reads. “As we commemorate Juneteenth, and celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21, it is an opportunity for each of us to educate ourselves on the history of Indigenous, Black and other minorities in our communities, celebrate their contributions and cultures, and recognize that there is strength in diversity.”

JUNETEENTH: A day of joy and pain – and now national action

Rob Ashton, president of Canadian union, says in a statement that systemic racism is built into all levels of life in the United States, but this country shares the blame, in the past and the present.

“We also had slavery, there was the internment of Japanese Canadians, the incident of the Komagata Maru and the residential schools,” writes Ashton.

“In present day, we have the missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls and we see systemic racism in Canadian society.”

Work in the ports would resume with the start of the afternoon shift, the union says.

-with files from the Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
China charges ‘two Michaels’ with spying in Huawei-linked case

Just Posted

Prince Rupert cargo operations halt in honour Juneteenth

Port authority issues statement supporting the temporary work stoppage

Fire prohibitions lifted across Northwest Fire Centre

Public is encouraged to remain cautious

North Coast communities to receive piece of $14 million pie

North Coast to benefit from new recreation and job opportunities, Jennifer Rice MLA said

Llamas are leaving

To everything there is a season

Former Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calls for more RCMP oversight

Nathan Cullen says when groups of people lose trust in police, policing becomes impossible

B.C. launches investigation into allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game in ER

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed by the province to look into the allegations

Work stoppage in support of Juneteenth shuts down West Coast ports

Union has 60,000 members who work in ports in Alaska, B.C., south to California and Hawaii

CERB payments docked to account for April advance

Canadians receiving less than expected

‘Can I give you a hug?’: B.C. mom meets driver involved in crash that killed her son

Both Natalie White and Johnny Forrest were looking for closure after tragic accident

No jail time for B.C. man found guilty of running over sex worker with ATV

Curtis Sagmoen slapped with probation and long list of conditions Friday in Vernon courthouse

B.C. hands COVID-19 border crossing checks back to Ottawa

Provincial screening continues for arriving farm workers

Family, friends gather outside B.C. Legislature to grieve Indigenous woman shot by police

Healing gathering held at BC Legislature draws hundreds

Railway trespassing is dangerous and illegal, reminds CN police

CN Police Service will be patrolling communities throughout the province this summer

Juneteenth: A day of joy and pain – and now national action

Celebrations will be marked from coast to coast with marches and demonstrations of civil disobedience

Most Read