Prince Rupert Blue Christmas Service is for peaceful reflection of the season after experiencing a loss

First United Church partners with P.R. Hospice to offer a time of quiet remembrance on Dec. 22

For more than 20 years, the Blue Christmas service has served as a quiet beacon for those grieving or feeling less in the festive spirit but still wanting to acknowledge the season.

First United Church, in partnership with Prince Rupert Hospice Society (PRHS), is once again hosting the annual event at 7 p.m. on Dec. 22. It’s always the third Thursday in December, Pastor Derry Bott said.

“The purpose behind it is a quiet, contemplative service for those who may not be all that excited about Christmas this year, for those who are missing somebody mostly or have had a loss in the last year or several years,” he said.

The service will include some scripture the pastor said and will have quiet music, candle lighting in remembrance and readings. Refreshments and fellowship will follow afterward for some light socializing.

Joanne Ritchie, program coordinator at PRHS said it’s a time when people do not have to face the holidays by themselves.

“It’s a service to let people know they are not alone and there’s a safe place to remember those who have passed,” she said. “It’s a service of reflection where people can be together. It’s really just a time to sit and remember those you have loved and who will no longer be with you at the Christmas table.”

Bott said attendance at the Blue Christmas service varies each year from a few to a lot of people, however even if not many show up, it is still a refuge and support for those who need a more reflective and peaceful time.

Anyone from any denomination is welcome and can bring children, he said.

“Children grieve too,” Bott said.

