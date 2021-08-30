Aisa Smithanik is the local Prince Rupert coordinator for the 2021 Thanksgiving Food Drive. She has been volunteering for the past nine years with the food drive. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Prince Rupert BC Thanksgiving Food Drive ramping up for comeback

Donations to help local food bank

The Prince Rupert BC Thanksgiving Food Drive is looking to increase donations in September after a sharp decline in contributions during 2020, due to COVID-19.

The food drive, during the pandemic, gathered more than 2,200 kilograms (5,000 pounds) of donations. However, last year’s donations were down from 3,800 kg (8,500 pounds) in 2019 which was the best haul in over 10 years.

“This year, we’re hoping to ramp it up again,” Aisa Smithanik, the food drive organizer, said.

This year’s even food drive begins Sept. 20 where bags will be delivered to homes across Prince Rupert to be filled up with non-perishable food items. Bags will be collected on Sept. 25 to be sorted by a team of volunteers before being delivered to the local food bank, The Salvation Army.

Last year saw an army of just less than 100 volunteers from 26 households help collect and sort the donations.

The community event is coordinated province-wide in more than 50 cities with 250,000 households participating.

Smithanik said their donations help sustain the food bank until the next influx of donations during the Christmas season.

With files from K-J Millar

 
Norman Galimski | Journalist 
