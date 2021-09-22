Prince Rupert BC Thanksgiving Food Drive collects donations on Sept. 25

Over 80 volunteers to help collect and sort non-perishable food bags

Sophie and Emily McDonald delivering food bags in the rain. (Photo supplied by Aisa Smithanik)

The Prince Rupert BC Thanksgiving Food Drive wants to remind city residents to fill-up their bags with non-perishable food donations on Sept. 25 to support families in need this holiday season.

Over 80 volunteers will be cover more than 40 routes through Prince Rupert collecting food bags to be donated to the local food bank, The Salvation Army.

Residents who are not apart of the pick-up routes can drop-off food donations in-person at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints between 9 a.m. and noon.

Last year, the food drive brought in more than 2,200 kilograms of donations from 26 households.

Norman Galimski | Journalist

