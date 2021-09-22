Sophie and Emily McDonald delivering food bags in the rain. (Photo supplied by Aisa Smithanik)

Sophie and Emily McDonald delivering food bags in the rain. (Photo supplied by Aisa Smithanik)

Prince Rupert BC Thanksgiving Food Drive collects donations on Sept. 25

Over 80 volunteers to help collect and sort non-perishable food bags

The Prince Rupert BC Thanksgiving Food Drive wants to remind city residents to fill-up their bags with non-perishable food donations on Sept. 25 to support families in need this holiday season.

Over 80 volunteers will be cover more than 40 routes through Prince Rupert collecting food bags to be donated to the local food bank, The Salvation Army.

Residents who are not apart of the pick-up routes can drop-off food donations in-person at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints between 9 a.m. and noon.

Last year, the food drive brought in more than 2,200 kilograms of donations from 26 households.

 
Norman Galimski | Journalist 
Send Norman email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

 

Malachi Vera and Carter Slocombe preparing food bag route maps for volunteers.(Photo supplied by Aisa Smithanik)

Malachi Vera and Carter Slocombe preparing food bag route maps for volunteers.(Photo supplied by Aisa Smithanik)

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 759 for Wednesday

Just Posted

Grade 2 girls from Lax Kxeen stamping dates on food bags. (Photo supplied by Aisa Smithanik)
Prince Rupert BC Thanksgiving Food Drive collects donations on Sept. 25

October 4 is the new date set for a conclusion of the adjourned public hearing to discuss rezoning issues for the 11th Ave. property where a proposed affordable housing complex may be built. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
New public hearing date set for 11th Ave. affordable housing rezoning discussions

Crew members from fire departments across northwest B.C. participate in a heavy rescue training in Terrace on Wednesday, Sept. 22. (Binny Paul/Terrace Standard)
VIDEO: Northwest B.C. fire departments conduct heavy rescue training in Terrace

Heavy rains on Sept. 20 and Sept. 21 lifted the bridge connecting hole 10 completely off its foundations. The bridge can be seen to be dragged downstream by several metres on Sept. 22. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Golf Club closed until further notice