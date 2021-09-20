Prince Rupert and the North Coast to be hit by heavy rains

A rainfall warning is in effect for the North Coast inland section of B.C. for Sept. 20 and Sept. 21 with the Prince Rupert coastal area to experience a similarly heavy downpour.

The City of Prince Rupert can expect to see 60 mm to 80 mm of rain over Sept. 20 and 21.

“A strong frontal system will bring heavy rain to the North Coast intensifying in the evening,” Environment Canada stated.

Rainfall will ease early morning on Sept 21. Heavy rain is expected throughout the day going through the night.

Kitimat is forecasted to bare the blunt of the downpour of the inland rainfall warning with 70 mm to 90 mm of rain throughout the day and into the morning of Sept 21.

Exposed coastal areas on the North Coast, including Haida Gwaii, will see top wind speeds of up to 80 km/h with an additional 30 mm to 40 mm of rain on Sept. 20 and on Sept. 21.

Inland rainfall warnings are prompted when over 50 mm of precipitation are forecasted while areas directly bordering the coast need a forecast of over 100 mm to prompt a warning, Doug Lund, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

For the most up-to-date information monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

Norman Galimski | Journalist