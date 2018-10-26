Prince Rupert and Terrace RCMP seize cocaine and cash in joint drug bust

Two men were arrested in the joint investigation

A Prince Rupert and Terrace man were arrested yesterday following a joint drug trafficking investigation by Prince Rupert and Terrace RCMP officers.

Prince Rupert RCMP officers assisted the Terrace RCMP’s General Investigation Services and Crime Reduction units, and executed search warrants on 10th Ave East in Prince Rupert and Cramer Street in Terrace on Oct. 19.

The searches resulted in the seizure of several ounces of cocaine, a small amount of crack cocaine, banned weapons, a vehicle and thousands of dollars in cash.

A man from each community was arrested as a result of the search and were released pending court dates and conditions.

