(Black Press file photo)

Prince Rupert and Port Ed go orange

Elections Canada results show Bachrach the clear favourite in both communities

Elections Canada released town by town results of the federal election last week, allowing people to narrow down exactly which way their community swung during the Oct. 21 vote.

Prince Rupert sided with the result of the Skeena-Bulkley Valley riding, which saw NDP candidate Taylor Bachrach elected by just a little more than 3,000 votes over his closest competitor Claire Rattée of the Conservative Party.

Bachrach outperformed his riding total in both communities, receiving 53.18 per cent of the vote in Prince Rupert and 45.83 per cent of the vote in Port Edward. Bachrach took 40.9 per cent of all votes in the Skeena-Bulkley Valley riding.

READ MORE: Skeena-Bulkley Valley once again goes NDP

Rattée placed second in both Prince Rupert and Port Edward. Liberal Party candidate Dave Birdi placed third in Prince Rupert, and tied for third in Port Edward with Green Party candidate Mike Sawyer. Sawyer placed fourth in Prince Rupert.

The eight candidates were Taylor Bachrach (NDP), Claire Rattée (Conservative Party), Dave Birdi (Liberal Party), Mike Sawyer (Green Party), Jody Craven (People’s Party), Rod Taylor (Christian Heritage Party), Merv Ritchie (Independent) and Danny Nunes (Independent).

Numbers do not include residents of these communities who may have voted at advance polls, mobile polls or who participated through special voting rules.

Prince Rupert election results: Bachrach (2,038), Rattee (841), Birdi (502), Sawyer (297), Taylor (69), Craven (44), Ritchie (25), Nunes (16)

Port Edward election results: Bachrach (99), Rattee (65), Birdi (20), Sawyer (20), Taylor (5), Craven (4), Ritchie (3), Nunes (0)

READ MORE: Haida Gwaii youth joins federal climate lawsuit

Alex Kurial 
Heart of Our City: Langille is only getting better with experience

Scott Langille took a year off from school to better Prince Rupert’s community

