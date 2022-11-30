Prince Rupert and North Coast frostbite warning

An Arctic outflow will plummet the mercury to - 20 C with wind chill overnight

Frigid weather persists across Prince Rupert and the North Coast with Arctic air moving in on Nov. 30. There is a high risk for frostbite, Environment Canada stated. (Black Press file photo)

Prince Rupert and the North Coast need to bundle up to avoid the frostbite that Environment Canada states will come with its Arctic outflow warning on Nov. 30.

Frigid temperatures and windchill will make the mercury dive to – 20 C or lower overnight in the North Coast – coastal sections, with outflow winds through the mainland inlets and valleys, the weather agency stated on it’s website.

“Anyone who is not dressed warmly is at risk of frostbite and hypothermia in cold weather. Be prepared for unusually cold temperatures and strong winds,” Environment Canada warned.

The high-pressure system over the B.C. interior will continue to push arctic air out toward the coast for most of this week and is not expected to diminish until Thursday (Dec. 1) evening when the ridge over the interior weakens.

Friday will see a low-pressure system which Environment Canada stated is likely to skirt the B.C. Coast as the ridge over the interior rebuilds, leading to a return to frigid outflow.

