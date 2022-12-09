Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii community groups to get portion of $48 million in gaming grants

The Northern British Columbia Museum Association in Prince Rupert received $56,000 from a Community Gaming Grant to support arts and culture in the community, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs announced Dec. 8. (Black Press file photo)

North Coast organizations and groups benefited from $222,000 in Community Gaming Grants to help residents become more active, creative and culturally connected this year, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs announced Dec. 8.

Five groups in Prince Rupert and one on Haida Gwaii received funding through the arts and culture stream of the grants. Another five Prince Rupert organizations received money through the sports stream.

In the sport granting stream, Prince Rupert’s Minor Hockey Association received $38,500, the Amateur Swim Club got a boost of $20,000, the Minor Basketball Association was given $12,000, the Gymnastics Association received $13,000 and the Skating Club got $10,000.

“Whether they are teaching about the history of our communities or the value of teamwork, local sports, arts and culture organizations enrich our lives,” Jennifer Rice, North Coast MLA, said.

The Association des Francophones et Francophiles du Nord-Ouest (AFFNO) received $24,500, which will help support a French-language mobile library with books and DVDs.

Museums in Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii were also included in the list of those funded. The Northern B.C. Museum Association was given $56,000 and the Haida Gwaii Museum Society was granted $35,000.

“The Haida Gwaii Museum is thrilled to have been awarded a B.C. Community Gaming Grant. The funds will support critical arts and culture programming on Haida Gwaii, build Haida capacity in arts administration, and help care for our belongings and archives,” Taa.uu ‘Yuwans Jisgang Nika Collison, executive director and curator, said.

The Harbour Theatre Society received $5,000, J.P.A. Jazz Productions Association of B.C. received $7,000 and Prince Rupert Scouts were awarded $1,000.

Across the province, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs gave 717 non-profits focused on art and culture more than $20 million and 790 sports organizations nearly $28 million this year.

“I’m glad that we’re able to continue funding such important organizations and support their efforts to make our communities better and brighter,” Rice said.

The B.C. Community Gaming Grants program gives non-profits money generated from commercial gambling revenues.

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter